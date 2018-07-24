Right now, continued outrage over President Donald Trump’s unambiguous assault on representative democracy is an urgent civic responsibility. For patriots who register high alarm at the egregious infractions, one of the most effective responses is simply voting and actively supporting others’ voting.
Trump’s affronts to decency and patriotism are unrelenting. The last two weeks alone brought his disruptive behavior with European leaders, which can only be explained by understanding that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s purposes are precisely to disrupt Europe’s cohesion, followed by his abominable performance in Helsinki. There, Trump refused to have others in the room for his one-on-one meeting with Putin, clearly failed to hold Putin accountable for Russia’s interference in our 2016 presidential election and expressed doubt about U.S. intelligence service’s reporting of same. No honorable American leader would allow himself to be so vulnerable to misrepresentation by such an enemy to the nation, and Trump’s sophomoric and transparent efforts to obfuscate over Russia’s culpability will go down in infamy. “Would” should have been “wouldn’t,” and what “no” really meant, and how “others” than Russia might really be to blame — each day brought more despicable behavior.
As Trump digs himself in deeper and as the investigation into Russian interference matures into convictions of former campaign workers, subpoenas against longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, and indictments against 12 Russian agents, his lawyers are busy attempting to lay a pathway to avoid his having to comply with the law. By example, his son-in-law Jared Kushner has for months dodged being served legal process for a related lawsuit against, and Trump’s team suggests that a sitting president might be immune to legal charges.
Given this spectacle, mightn’t one expect Republicans to tire of having to apologize for the stink that their president generates at every turn? Certainly, several Republican congressional leaders responded to his press conference in Helsinki with consternation, but absent was the absolute condemnation of his siding with Putin at the expense of the national intelligence services. And why don’t honorable Republican leaders support Democratic proposals to pass a bill preventing Trump from firing special counsel Robert Mueller or support seeking testimony from Trump’s translator in Helsinki?
Where are the Republican patriots?
Republican leadership’s reprehensible missing-in-action behavior this last year-and-a-half has been a matter of expedience. They wanted tax reform, and Trump played them maximally to get them on board by furthering that agenda. He held out carrots of another Supreme Court candidate, and they’ve kept silent. It was a Faustian bargain, and they corrupted themselves in the process. It was hard to imagine that they fail to understand what damage this president is doing to American democracy itself.
But there no longer is any doubt that this president is serving interests other than those of the United States. At this point, the GOP's enabling threatens our country and the stable international order that it took two generations of serious investment and careful tending to create.
Pollsters say that Republican support appears to be unwavering after even this egregious experience. But there’s one poll that can make a difference — the one in early November.
Thank goodness we have an election coming up, when thoughtful citizens can and must express their outrage at Republicans unwilling to hold Trump accountable.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times.
