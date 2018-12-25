I belong to the Society of Friends, also known as Quakers. Back in the 1930s and 1940s, the rise of oppressive tyrants like Mussolini, Hitler and Stalin gave pause to some Quakers, for whom the definitional Quaker commitment to peace-making seemed ill-fitted to the urgency of the times. Surely, if ever there were a case for military intervention, the thinking went, it would be to stop madman demagogues like those.
In the 1990s, when I went through the process of formally becoming a member of my Quaker Meeting, I found that I too stumbled over that question of pacifism. It seemed naïve and overprescriptive. I struggled with how to deal with global fights in which might could be right.
But I must say that global experience since has not justified my doubts. Yes, insurgencies and long-lasting fights like the decades-long conflict between the Colombian government and drug-related rebels were brought into negotiations through military pressure, but it was diplomacy and nonmilitary pressure and offerings that eventually achieved a peace settlement.
Rather than protecting our liberty, the rationale for many of our military engagements has actually been to protect our nation’s access to resources in another country. Our troops in the Gulf War and the war in Iraq, for example, were designed to protect our interest in Gulf-region oil, not to protect the public’s well-being. Though our purposes may have been global, the consequences have been very individual and personal — families made fatherless in regions of the world where women aren’t trained or encouraged to work, for example — and I wonder how much impoverishment heaped on top of sorrow we've created, largely to support business interests.
Quaker doctrine enjoins us not only to support peace but to take away the seeds of war by correcting the injustices that breed violent conflicts. When I reflect on how unreliable democratically led countries are in their support of conditions that foster global peace and prosperity, it seems inevitable that fighting comes to our attention when the options for peace are mostly foregone. In the years leading up to World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt didn’t commit the United States to intervening in meaningful nonmilitary ways when Italy invaded Ethiopia. Nor did we did press back diplomatically against authoritarianism across Europe or meaningfully protest violations against Jews. By the time the U.S. engaged, military action was the only option.
To our nation’s shame, our contribution of military support in the war-torn country of Yemen is largely defended on the basis of maintaining military contracts with Saudi Arabia, rather than any higher principle. The civilian casualties from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels, including the deaths of fishermen being directly targeted, are exceeded only by the flood of dislocated and impoverished refugees fleeing violence.
Across the globe today, there is need for pre-emptive pacifism as opposed to pre-emptive military strikes. Supporting human rights efforts in strife-filled countries, providing humanitarian aid, and using other non-military means that carry heft — diplomacy is by its nature quiet and often confidential, usually best conducted away from the spotlight. Our nation and certainly our president likes decisive action, but we need diplomacy built on averting problems rather than military solutions built on fighting them.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.