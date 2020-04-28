Margaret Krome: Our handling of COVID-19 will have a global impact

Scholars writing about government say varied things about its purposes. One notion is that government exists to establish laws, maintain order and provide security, protect citizens from external threats, and promote the general welfare. The United States Constitution says that our government exists to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.

Let us assume that it is in the interest of our country’s general welfare to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to do so in a way that’s as fair as possible. With a deadly disease that spreads through social contact, personal liberty must temporarily be curtailed, though legitimate questions are raised about how curtailed and for how long.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I know nobody who enjoys the intrusion of these limits on their personal habits, their family’s wedding or funeral plans, employment, education or recreation or anything else that makes life feel normal. But public health is a precondition to providing for the nation’s general welfare, and when our public health is as generally threatened as it is by this virus, it should be axiomatic that it takes top priority.