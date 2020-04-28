Margaret Krome: Our handling of COVID-19 will have a global impact

Scholars writing about government say varied things about its purposes. One notion is that government exists to establish laws, maintain order and provide security, protect citizens from external threats, and promote the general welfare. The United States Constitution says that our government exists to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty.
Let us assume that it is in the interest of our country’s general welfare to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to do so in a way that’s as fair as possible. With a deadly disease that spreads through social contact, personal liberty must temporarily be curtailed, though legitimate questions are raised about how curtailed and for how long.
I know nobody who enjoys the intrusion of these limits on their personal habits, their family’s wedding or funeral plans, employment, education or recreation or anything else that makes life feel normal. But public health is a precondition to providing for the nation’s general welfare, and when our public health is as generally threatened as it is by this virus, it should be axiomatic that it takes top priority.
President Trump has amply and painfully demonstrated that his first consideration is not the nation’s welfare but his own reelection prospects. He understandably fears public backlash at his administration’s poor job in handling the epidemic, as numerous state governors decry the absence of adequate tests, equipment and coordination. Trump seeks the galvanizing power of framing this epidemic as a war, but serves with sordid distinction in battle, resorting inevitably to empty blaming, failing to provide the materiel necessary to prosecute campaigns his health advisors suggest, and misrepresenting crucial information. He torpedoes opportunities to support “a more perfect Union,” imposing partisan litmus tests regarding which states receive federal support and which don’t. He seeks to capitalize on and inflame public anger at the necessary restraints of this social distancing period, willfully encouraging those whose desire to return to normalcy outstrips their common sense or concern for others’ lives.
Many people witnessing Trump’s failed leadership fear for our country. We should also fear for the world. For decades, our nation has taken seriously its global leadership responsibilities. Developing countries depend on our direct aid and on support of organizations like the United Nations. Our reputation internationally has been shredded by this president. His foolish determination to defund the World Health Organization not only exemplifies his petty style, but has dangerous implications for lives of billions, like our friends in El Salvador or our daughter’s village neighbors in impoverished rural Guinea. Crowded under the best of circumstances, countless communities worldwide will face impossible choices between feeding families and obeying lockdowns without concurrent measures to provide direct help. Remove COVID aid, and the tragedy will expand exponentially. Humanitarianism aside, does Trump not recognize the global danger from inept handling of this crisis in under-resourced countries?
It’s time for congressional leaders to step up. With effort, they mostly have done so domestically. They must now assert their bipartisan independent responsibility on international matters as well, asserting the importance of multi-lateral cooperation on the world stage as the appropriate role of government in a much smaller world, where germs travel everywhere and injustices reverberate for decades.
