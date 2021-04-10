Margaret Krome: Now is not the time to let our COVID-19 guard down

To most of us, the COVID-19 year has seemed measured in geologic time. After this long slog, it seems that society is leaving the Era of Collective Sheltering, has entered into the Period of Frustrated Urges Toward Normalcy, and is suddenly bolting toward the Epoch of Dangerous and Antisocial Impulses, also called The Epoch of Needing Constant Reminders.
I was grateful, not offended, when my friend Carol told me as I came into the kitchen, “Margaret, you need to put on your mask.” We’d been managing a controlled burn at our land that afternoon and then shared a socially distanced outdoor meal with the burn crew around a campfire. During the burn, I had worn a mask, not due to COVID-19 but to help with the smoke. But being outside over supper, I had let my guard down, and it wasn’t top of mind when I went into the house after supper to clean up. I was one of three out of 10 of our group who hadn’t yet been vaccinated, so it made no sense for me to be careless, but it’s easy to forget.
Spring is here. We’re able to hang out with neighbors. Some of us shared Easter egg hunts with family and friends. At least 35% of the country’s population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Right now, especially for people who’ve been vaccinated, it’s tempting to relax too much, to want to jump back into normalcy, and to forget how careful we all still need to be about COVID-19. And we’re also facing yet another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says that there are two paths to getting us to genuine normalcy. First, we must continue to socially distance and take all of the health precautions that we know will help while we acquire herd immunity. Second, we need to vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate — as intensively as was done this past weekend, when 4 million people a day got a shot. At a time when new viral variants are proliferating, it’s a race against time.
Health officials are doing a better and better job of making the vaccine available. Now it’s up to the rest of us, and our job is to take COVID-19 as seriously as is due a virus that has killed over 555,000 people in this country. We need to keep socially distancing and get ourselves vaccinated as soon as possible. This past week has seen an upsurge in cases in Minnesota, Indiana and a dramatic 52% increase in Michigan over the previous week. Ballparks are opening again, and students are again flocking to beaches over spring break.
This is when we must draw on every social asset we have. People who hate how this virus has hurt local businesses and ruined jobs and left them aching with social isolation must remember that we can allow the misery to continue, or we can end it by exercising patience. People who oppose vaccination on religious grounds, please remember that all major religions proscribe carelessly taking another person’s life. People who are restless and frustrated and want to travel, or attend a baseball game, please remember that we’ll get there faster if we exercise restraint now. Let’s not have another big surge.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.