Margaret Krome: Madison is taking positive steps toward fighting police abuse

Hopefully, nobody thinks that the cases we know about of police abuse and killing of black men are the full story. Were it not for video footage that was circulated online, George Floyd’s case, like so many others, might have been have been registered as the death of an inebriated man. We don’t know just how many cases are misrepresented or not reported; we can only see that the problem is much deeper, more pervasive, more unjust, and has been persisting for much longer than any of us should tolerate any longer.

Assuming that videos will not be made of every case, or even likely a very high percentage of cases, how can the public hold its police force accountable to enforce the law with restraint and without racial or other bias?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Back in the late 1990s, the American Civil Liberties Union developed a Community Action Manual for fighting police abuse. It is heartbreaking that the issue is at least as urgent today as then, but it is helpful to see strategies to hold local police accountable that appear as practical and relevant today.