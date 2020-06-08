Margaret Krome: Madison is taking positive steps toward fighting police abuse

Hopefully, nobody thinks that the cases we know about of police abuse and killing of black men are the full story. Were it not for video footage that was circulated online, George Floyd’s case, like so many others, might have been have been registered as the death of an inebriated man. We don’t know just how many cases are misrepresented or not reported; we can only see that the problem is much deeper, more pervasive, more unjust, and has been persisting for much longer than any of us should tolerate any longer.
Assuming that videos will not be made of every case, or even likely a very high percentage of cases, how can the public hold its police force accountable to enforce the law with restraint and without racial or other bias?
Back in the late 1990s, the American Civil Liberties Union developed a Community Action Manual for fighting police abuse. It is heartbreaking that the issue is at least as urgent today as then, but it is helpful to see strategies to hold local police accountable that appear as practical and relevant today.
The manual begins with a recounting of what statistics commonly cited by police departments are not useful and which ones are important. For example, the authors describe the many ways that statistics about crime rate, arrest rates and citizen complaint rates are easily and frequently manipulated. Examples of useful facts are “shoot rates,” or statistics about which officers discharge their weapons most frequently; rates of use of physical force; official department policies with regard to cases of, say, domestic violence, handling of cases where mental health is an issue, and many other circumstances; lawsuits brought against the department; and finally, facts around minority employment on the police force. The manual enumerates strategies for accessing such facts, some of which many local police departments often strongly resist sharing.
One of the clearest messages of the ACLU's manual is the importance of citizen engagement and oversight on issues of police abuse. So it’s very good news that, last week, Madison’s Common Council introduced a resolution to create an independent citizen board to review and make recommendations to the Madison Police Department. Members would be appointed by the city’s mayor and Common Council and be drawn from community-based groups engaged on issues of civil rights, social justice and public safety, with additional members who have experienced homelessness, mental health, substance abuse and arrest or convictions records.
This idea is long overdue. The ACLU manual suggests 10 principles that affect the success of citizen oversight bodies. Some of them include that they’re independent but are accepted by the police department, that they have investigatory authority, are funded adequately, hold public hearings, can recommend policy remedies if needed, and represent diverse constituencies. There are more principles, but these seem especially important and, at least at the outset, offer hope for the success of Madison’s proposed body.
No community’s police department is immune from the challenges that are sorrowfully represented by George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s recent deaths. Madison demonstrated that with the death of Tony Robinson five years ago, and Milwaukee has had recurring examples of police brutality, resulting in lawsuits and even imprisonment of abusive officers. This is a moment to put intentions into actions. It’s encouraging to see Madison’s Common Council taking such steps.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
