Margaret Krome: It's been a difficult year. Help is there if you need it.

I’m processing my grief at a friend and colleague’s having taken her life last week. As so often is the case, none who worked with her saw any signs of the deep personal sorrows and suffering she must have felt — signs that could have foretold this tragedy. Perhaps the same frame of mind that allows one to force a cheerful exterior smile also eschews help that’s available.
In most suicide cases I’ve known, the person who ends their life was going through particular stresses that overwhelmed them, often including depression; they couldn’t rationally assess the value and prospect of their life, much less consider the anguish their death would leave behind them.
In September, Wisconsin reported an increase in suicides since 2015, particularly in rural areas, undoubtedly exacerbated by the state’s several-year farm crisis. And although suicide is now the second leading cause of death for Wisconsin youth up to age 26, suicide rates were highest among people ages 45-54, doubling since 2015.
Obviously, COVID-19 makes everything so much worse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms that link. In August, they reported on a national mental health survey conducted in June and found that 40% of adults were struggling with their mental health or substance abuse. Anxiety and depression from March to June was heightened for all age groups. Nearly 11% had “seriously considered” suicide over the past month — and that number more than doubled to 25% for young people ages 18–24.
I’m writing this column on the solstice — the epitome of the physical darkness of this year. My friend’s death reminds me how hard this time of year is for many people. Rather than wreaths and lights and caroling and generosity among loving family and friends, the holiday season itself engenders acute loneliness, a continued sense of social isolation, of sorrow and loss and more.
My friend was a casualty of COVID-19, though she didn’t contract the virus; despite having loving children, she lived alone and was dedicated to social distancing. As colleagues, we met only on Zoom calls for the last nine months.
Years ago, when I was in my 20s and struggling over a break-up with a psychologically manipulative and physically aggressive partner, I had the privilege of working with a psychotherapist under whose remarkable wisdom and professional care I changed my life. That experience left me with an enduring appreciation for the value of psychotherapy. I both celebrate therapists and the courage of people under stress who seek therapy.
What I would give to have known that my friend was suffering, to have been able to offer help. If you’re worrying about someone, encourage them to contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline, but also consider these five recommended actions to help someone dealing with emotional pain. Embracing this hard topic and accompanying those who need our presence can save lives in this difficult year.
- Ask: “Are you thinking about suicide?” to communicate that you’re open to speaking about suicide in a nonjudgmental and supportive way.
- Be there: Be physically present, speak with them on the phone or any other way that shows support for the person at risk.
- Keep them safe: Reducing a suicidal person’s access to highly lethal items or places is an important part of suicide prevention.
- Help them connect: Connect them with ongoing support to establish a safety net (for example a family member, friend, spiritual adviser or mental health professional) for crisis moments.
- Follow up: After your initial contact with a person experiencing thoughts of suicide, and after you’ve connected them with the immediate support systems they need, make sure to follow up with them to see how they’re doing.
If you or someone you know is struggling, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Wisconsin “HOPELINE” to 741741 to talk to a trained crisis counselor at any time. There is a specific line for veterans through the hotline or by texting 838255. The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention for LGBTQ young people at 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678678. En Español, Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: 1-888-628-9454.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
