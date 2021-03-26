Margaret Krome: Investment in grazing initiative is an investment in cows, farmers and communities

Have you ever seen a cow literally leap for joy? I have — as cows were heading onto fresh pasture. And I’ve witnessed a government program that helped make it happen.
Back in the early 2000s, the federal Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative funded technical assistance to farmers in organizing their farms around grass, and many Wisconsin farmers — this particular farmer — had benefited.
Why grass? There are lots of reasons. One is that grass-based farms are often quite profitable. When a friend who converted his dairy to grazing showed me around his farm, I was struck by how little machinery he needed compared to other dairy farms. And because his animals moved around the land, feeding themselves and distributing manure, he didn’t need to purchase and plant seed, or cultivate, harvest or store his crops, feed a ration to his cows, or haul manure; his animals took care of it all themselves. He also explained that he hadn’t needed veterinary services after he converted to grazing; his cows’ health problems were virtually eliminated.
My friend’s situation wasn’t unusual for grazing farms. This low-capital approach to farming generated enough income that beginning farmers like him could afford to enter farming — a strategy for entering farming that has since been validated by research studies. Moreover, the profitability of these systems is more stable and resilient to price and weather shocks, making them an attractive, less risky farming option.
Grazing farms also can help revitalize rural communities. When new farmers start a farm or choose to stay, they strengthen their community. My friend told me he ran for the local school board because his grazing system had reduced his labor so significantly that he could afford that investment in his community.
From a fiscal point of view, well-managed grazing lands can save taxpayers money and protect natural resources. A few years ago, a colleague described driving across a hilly pasture in southwestern Wisconsin, after a torrential rainstorm that tore out roads and bridges elsewhere in the area. The pasture felt like a sponge, she said; it was absorbing water down into the soil, rather than its running off and taking soil and nutrients with it. Grass-based farms increase water infiltration, reduce the impacts of flooding, because living plants cover their soil year-round, capturing and holding water where it belongs. Grass also sequesters carbon better than any other current farming system.
But good grazing requires more than putting livestock on pasture and letting them graze however and whenever they choose. Maximizing benefits of well-managed grazing lands takes skill and learning how to create and follow a plan tailored to a farm’s particular situation — where to create sub-pastures or “paddocks,” what species to grow, when to renovate those pastures, marketing and more. Technical help in creating good grazing plans and helping farmers implement them is critical.
A growing number of farmers, conservationists and others are working to revive the Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative, which provided exactly that kind of technical grazing assistance until 2009, when funding was cut in a federal budget-cutting frenzy.
Wisconsin would benefit tremendously from a proposed national investment of $50 million in this initiative, to help to ensure that farmers interested in grazing get the kind of technical help they need to succeed.
It’s a smart investment in happy and healthy cows, farmers, communities and the taxpayer’s wallet.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
