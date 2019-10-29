My husband and I have tried three times, and we finally accept that installing solar panels on our Madison home currently doesn’t make sense for us. Our roof isn’t oriented properly, and we have too much shade. But the real reason it doesn’t pay is that our energy bill is already so low that solar technology couldn’t pay for itself in reduced energy costs in any remotely practical time period, given current energy incentives.
In one sense, solar investments not paying back enough is good news, since it reflects our home’s modest energy consumption. Our means of conserving energy aren’t very sophisticated, but they seem to work.
For example, we rarely use the clothes dryer, other than to de-wrinkle shirts and pants before hanging them up. In the winter, our drying clothes help to humidify our home. In the summer, solar power does serve us, on the clothesline in the backyard. I resolutely affirm the aesthetics of laundry on clotheslines. When our daughter was younger, it mortified her to have our clean underwear drying outdoors, even in a relatively private location, since neighbors’ children cut through our yard to get to school. I said she could be proud that our family demonstrably wears underwear. At the time, she wasn’t amused, but today she hangs her clothes on a line. And that’s great, since Americans are estimated to spend 60 billion kilowatt-hours annually in drying their clothes with electric energy.
I work at the house, and I like a warm home in winter, but I’ve found it easy to work in the sunniest room, don slippers, turtlenecks and sweaters during the workday and sleep under down comforters when the house cools at night. We have thermal windows, of course, and my husband puts plastic insulation on older ones we haven’t yet replaced. In the summer, I close windows and shades and use a simple, energy-efficient fan to stay cool, and we turn on the whole house fan my husband installed years ago to pull warm air out through the attic. We had to buy an air conditioner years ago when I broke my arm during a heat wave, but we gave it away the next year.
Given that cooking costs have been estimated at 10% of the average home’s energy bill, I love using our pressure cooker, especially for cooking meats and beans. Other similar energy saving strategies have become second nature.
But I say all this not because I’m smug. Nor am I happy that solar energy doesn’t make sense for us. In any reasonable world, it would. Our household could produce energy in excess of what we need and feed it back into the electric grid. But, even with Wisconsin’s solar incentives, it doesn’t pay — largely due to concerted and national efforts by energy companies to persuade state legislatures and regulatory bodies to reduce the payback to individual energy producers like us.
Whereas many states offer tax incentives for solar, the policies that have propelled Europe and a few states in this country into higher solar use are incentives based on installations’ energy productivity. The combination of tax and production-based incentives create a faster payback period, which could propel our family from looking longingly at the sunshine and actually installing solar panels.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
