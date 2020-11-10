Margaret Krome: In the face of challenges, democracy prevailed

When a national board meeting last Friday began with quick check-in comments from each member, I found myself uncharacteristically somber.
Yes, of course, I feel enormous relief that representative democracy prevailed over the very real potential for fascism represented by a second term for President Trump. Of course, I’m grateful that militias haven’t used guns to protect an unelected candidate. That the nation rejected a dishonest, coercive, racist, divisive, dismissive president, who clearly cares more about himself than the health and lives of Americans or than the integrity of government itself. I’m thrilled about electing the first Black and first woman vice president. Grateful the nation waited, mostly patiently, if anxiously, for votes to be counted. That all major news networks, including Fox, called the election clearly and unambiguously when electoral math became clear.
But I shudder at how close it was. How could 71 million people vote for such an unmitigated disaster of a president? In the middle of a pandemic where the United States has outstripped other nations in caseloads and ineptitude, what sources of information, what susceptibility to manipulation prompted so many people actually injured by Trump to see him as a protector of their interests? What does this portend for future elections? Could a less clownish, less boorish, but equally or almost equally bad candidate could win the most important post in democratic society?
I am disheartened that, without a shred of evidence, some percent of Trump supporters believe that the election was stolen through absentee ballots, just because the president said so. That as of this writing, most congressional Republicans haven’t acknowledged that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election. That party affiliation still matters more to many people than a peaceful transition of power.
Of course, I’m disappointed that the Senate didn’t move Democratic, that whether we’ll continue to have a divided government depends on how Georgians vote in early January. Many will say that the Democrats didn’t make their case compellingly enough, that Biden isn’t a sufficiently electric candidate, that the down-ballot candidates weren’t compelling, or the Democratic campaign tactics were clumsy. I think some of those things myself. But it’s clear that Republican gerrymandering played a dramatic role in down-ballot races. In Wisconsin Assembly races, for example, Democratic candidates received 46% of total votes cast but won only 38 of 99 seats. Democratic state Senate candidates received 47% of total votes cast, but only won 38% of the seats. Clearly, Republican gerrymandering won over democracy.
This election demonstrates the efficacy of bare-knuckle politics over true democratic representation, of media manipulation over fact, of party affinity over society’s interest. It took a candidate as egregious as Donald Trump to lose in the face of Republican partisans willing to use the power of government to suppress the vote. But all of those tactics still could not withstand the dedication of an electorate committed to making their votes count.
The upshot is that millions of people cared enough about having their voices heard that they withstood despicable tactics aimed at discouraging or preventing their participation, and that the courts withstood efforts to disqualify legitimate use of absentee ballots. And despite the willingness of many Republicans to ignore foul play or even abet it, at least this time, at least in the case of the presidency, democracy prevailed.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
