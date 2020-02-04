Margaret Krome: In impeachment witnesses vote, fear overruled integrity

This was certainly one of the scariest weekends of my life. No automobile accidents or emergency rooms were involved, nobody broke into our home and no immediate danger threatened either of our children, but I felt a very personal fear, just the same. The Senate vote on allowing more witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial demonstrated the full moral stranglehold that our country is in.
When the Senate voted 51-49 to not allow more witnesses, only two Republicans joined with the Democrats. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a news release, “I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity.” Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah had already said that, “By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”
But what about all of the other Republicans, all of whom voted in lockstep with the White House and party leaders?
It is implausible to believe that other Republican senators failed to recognize the importance of hearing at least from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, whose testimony should have met any normal test of relevance. An extreme conservative, Bolton nonetheless is said to have asserted in his as-yet-unpublished book manuscript that Trump made clear to him that he wanted aid to Ukraine to be conditioned on whether that country’s leadership would investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden and the business activities of his son Hunter. He was undeniably in a position to know.
When the Senate voted to reject additional witnesses, they weren’t directly voting to impeach or not to impeach. They were voting to inform themselves and the public. With a witness of Bolton’s significance, such testimony could not be said to be duplicative. It only could be illuminating and shed light on a crucial and historic vote. Instead, fearful of further damaging the president, which is to say fearful of the truth, most Republican senators complied with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president and took shelter in numbers as, in concert, they voted to obstruct justice. Fear overruled integrity or moral courage.
It would have indeed taken courage to buck the wrath of these mighty ones. Retribution for Romney has begun. In public, the Conservative Political Action Conference has, for example, vociferously uninvited him to its conference in February. Behind the scenes, no doubt there is hell to pay. Nobody knows what force was brought on Alaska’s Sen. Lisa Murkowski and others, but given the clear evidence of President Trump’s willingness to engage in dirty tricks, pressure was intense. And dangerously successful.
Why is this personal? This scenario is exactly how power consolidates to protect an above-the-law leader. Trump’s lawyers brazenly advanced the argument last week that even if facts demonstrated that he had used his office to further his personal political aims, it was permissible by virtue of those aims being in the public’s interest. That is the talk of an authoritarian despot, and it should have made the neck hairs of every senator stand up in alarm. We are too ready to trust that our freedoms are secure, but the future security and freedom of our families depend on rule of law. We just watched the bulwarks protecting those freedoms crumble.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.