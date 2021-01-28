Margaret Krome: Impeachment is not divisive — it's necessary

Not so fast! We’re all anxious to have Congress get to work on the issues of importance to the nation — confirming President Biden’s cabinet, supporting efforts to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, addressing the relief package being proposed to help the millions of people harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing climate change, incorporating racial justice standards to the work of our government, and more. But there are sound reasons we need to ask Congress to simultaneously invest careful, thoughtful effort to investigate and hold accountable the perpetrators of extreme undemocratic behavior that culminated, but wasn’t limited to, the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Why is impeachment needed?
Democracy itself was put at risk by President Trump and some of his advisors and supporters. It cannot be normalized that political leaders can care so little for the democratic system of government they purport (and have sworn) to uphold that they deliberately attempt to undermine it for their own benefit or for the benefit of their political allies or party. Thus, it is not only necessary to bring to light the fullest accounting of President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November 2020 election, but for the penalties for wrongdoing to be consequential.
That the culminating events occurred in the waning hours of the Trump presidency and the reality that he is no longer in office are not disqualifying considerations for going ahead with impeachment; rather, those factors add further weight to the necessity for impeachment. If there is no accountability for Trump’s unprincipled efforts to coerce state election officials, to deny the election results, to incite the public, to impede the orderly transfer of power, why would it not become a possible avenue for ambitious and unprincipled political leaders to challenge and attempt to undermine election results in future post-election periods? Not all presidential candidates are unprincipled, but all are ambitious.
What calls for impeachment are not:
They are not strategic exercises, aimed at partisan division. When a victim brings a crime committed against them into daylight, it is considered their right to do, and essential to justice. We are all victims of the dangerous assault on democracy by Trump and his allies, and it should matter to both parties that it be examined and forcefully addressed.
Calls for impeachment are not personal animus, retribution or efforts to exact revenge. Although Trump repeatedly threatened his subordinates and opponents, invoking impeachment is not a similar act. It is a sober process, not lightly undertaken, that comes with major investments of time and money, using processes and following expectations imposed on Congress by the Constitution and the nation’s laws.
Calls for impeachment are not getting stuck in the past. The 24-hour news cycle cannot dictate principles as essential to our nation as its electoral processes and the meaning and significance of oaths to protect the Constitution and national electoral laws.
Demagogues there will always be, and they will always persuade a certain fraction of the electorate. Trump’s attempt to hold onto power through force did not just consist of irresponsible rhetoric but explicit lies, designed to undermine the nation’s fair elections for his own gain. Congress must hold firm against the pull of such extreme and dangerous abuses of power and is upholding its duty as it impeaches Donald Trump a second time.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
