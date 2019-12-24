Margaret Krome: I'm grateful to live in a country with democratic debates and collective decisions

I had a convergent moment on a recent Wednesday. The same day that I wrote and mailed our largest property tax check ever, I fretted all day about our daughter’s 14-hour homeward bound trip on the ghastly national highway in Guinea. When I hadn’t heard from her four hours after she should have arrived in the capital city of Conakry, I fretted even more. The same day, congressional Republicans were bloviating about perceived flaws in the impeachment process — either moving too fast, and not enough witnesses, or too slowly, without room to accommodate more witnesses; I can’t remember which way they were arguing right then.
It turns out that I was right to worry about Rosemary’s trip. Her nine-person taxi was several hours into the trip when one too many potholes busted the taxi’s fragile oil pan. Already the driver had had to cross the imaginary divider line into the oncoming lane scores of times to avoid countless deep potholes. But he misjudged one, prompting the first of three breakdowns and turning the 14-hour trip into 18 hours, over 370 miles of pitted, rutted roads.
In Guinea, individuals don’t get taxed — only companies above a certain size do. Certainly, localities routinely exact bribes from businesses, but the absence of both official local and national taxes has direct consequences in the lives of people in cities and in the tiniest villages.
One reason that so many girls in Rosemary’s village leave school early is that public education is financed by fees paid by students’ impoverished families. Some international aid helps subsidize teachers’ salaries, but the fact that teachers lack a consistent and proper salary means they’re not directly accountable and so they may or may not show up to teach on any given day. Some days, she says, maybe a third of the teachers in her village might show up, dampening even very bright students’ motivation for education. Add in that families must pay for this sub-standard experience, and you have a formula for non-attendance.
The doctor in the village clinic also receives no salary. In parts of the country where mining or other industry generates tax-based income, this isn’t true, but this doctor’s only income comes from charging for medicines, creating a perverse incentive to prescribe more expensive and sometimes less efficacious medicine, which in turn undermines villagers’ trust in the clinic. The doctor must use her afternoons to plant and cultivate her own field to feed her own family. The taxes that these and millions of other Guinean villagers don’t pay cannot compensate for the tremendous lack of capacity, for the unnecessary encumbrances, for the early deaths, for the high infant mortality, for the dramatically unmet potential of the people.
The Wednesday in question invited despair about our country’s future. Republicans seemed to think that defending Trump’s serious, obvious and documented malfeasance with high-volume indignation about manufactured process concerns was convincing. For me, it was evidence of dishonor and willingness to abandon constitutional rule of law. But our nation’s social contract recognizes that the world is better by collectively making decisions, including fiscal ones.
I am grateful to live in a country where I can pay for good schools, good roads, medical care and where we value open debates about democracy — even when the debates are scary.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
