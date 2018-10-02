For many people, the fact of a second allegation of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would be grounds for seeking more information about the candidate for a lifetime appointment for the court. But for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, it went the other way. Upon publication of the second allegation, McConnell’s spit practically flew as he called such information “despicable.” This from a man who had actively subverted the normal process for considering Supreme Court candidates when the late Justice Antonin Scalia died and refused to even hold a hearing for President Obama’s highly qualified nominee Judge Merrick Garland.
There seems to be a playbook among Republican leaders like McConnell and President Trump that, when their aims are frustrated, gives them license to act out in drama queen fist-pounding, name-calling anger. How unfortunate that last Thursday a member of the judiciary and nominee for the highest court in the country fell into the same behavior. I trust Kavanaugh’s tears of frustration were genuine and spontaneous, but his partisan anger and name-calling fury were his choice to make, and he made the wrong one.
The situation is rife with hypocrisy among Kavanaugh and his mentors and friends. Judge Kavanaugh has resisted taking a polygraph test, telling the Senate panel last Thursday that such tests can’t be used in federal court because “they’re not reliable.” But just two years ago, he wrote an opinion in Sack v. United States Department of Defense, 823 F.3d 687 (D.C. Circ., 2016), in which he called polygraph tests “an important law enforcement tool,” and defended them from critical scrutiny saying: “The Government has satisfactorily explained how polygraph examinations serve law enforcement purposes.” Hypocrisy.
For McConnell and Senate Republicans, who manipulated Garland’s nomination process so aggressively for strictly partisan purposes, it is the despicable height of hypocrisy for them to accuse Democrats when their maneuvers seem at risk of failing to guarantee their sought-after result.
McConnell’s principal criticism is that Sen. Dianne Feinstein held on to accusations and that information about them was leaked instead of being delivered to the committee directly. There might be good reasons Feinstein held on to these accusations, such as a desire to not subject Dr. Blasey Ford to reliving her teenage trauma in public if it wasn’t necessary. But even if Republican accusations were justified, Feinstein’s minor manipulation is insignificant compared with McConnell’s reprehensible and manipulative months-long refusal to hold a hearing for Garland. Hypocrisy.
Even the mysterious Mark Judge is hypocritical in not being willing to come forward. Among Mr. Judge’s writings are a number of pieces about the Catholic Church. Here’s one: "When the first accusation against Fr. Orr surfaced a few years ago, the parents of the boy who made the accusation were shunned by some members of the faculty at the school. In one instance, a faculty member literally turned her back on the parents as they were walking down the hall to meet with the headmaster. Yet the parents passed this gauntlet in order to do the right thing. In short, they showed more courage than many bishops have shown in dealing with this scandal. They didn't care about 'the good of the Church.' They cared about their son, and the good of the soul. Which in the end will help the Church much more than who you know."
During the hearings, the same Mark Judge who extolled the virtues of coming forward with information, regardless of damage to one’s friends, holed himself up in a Delaware beach house. He should live by his creed or recognize his hypocrisy in dodging testifying about his friend, Mr. Kavanaugh.
