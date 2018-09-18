Wisconsin’s water is become endangered. Last week’s manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin is one of a long series of assaults, with 300,000 gallons of water contaminated with manure polluting Silver Creek. Public health officials remind people not to “play in the water, fish in the water, do anything in the water.”
When my friends visited us earlier this summer, nobody needed to tell them not to go swimming in Dane County’s lakes. Over beer and brats at the Union Terrace, we saw drifts of cyanobacteria, or scummy-looking blue-green algae, covering beautiful Lake Mendota. The algae produce toxins that can cause digestive, respiratory and skin damage — and no, we didn’t have the urge to dive in.
In several northeastern Wisconsin communities, the tap water is unsafe. Last year, Kewaunee County residents learned that up to 60 percent of their water was contaminated with fecal microbes, largely from agricultural runoff. In Juneau and southern Wood counties, over 43 percent of the private wells now exceed the limit for nitrates from fertilizer applications.
High-capacity wells in central Wisconsin continue to draw down groundwater in excess of its ability to replenish, leaving dry streams and lakes and homeowners with dry wells.
In July, former longtime DNR Secretary George Meyer spoke publicly to the Wisconsin Outdoor Communications Association about the state of Wisconsin’s water. “We’re regressing again, and that’s something I never thought I’d see in my career,” he said. Regarding agricultural runoff, Meyer noted that “laws passed the past four to six years are structured to make things worse.”
Native American tribes have had fight after fight to protect the water that is sacred to their lives, but the fight got harder last year. Gov. Walker signed a law repealing the law that prevented metallic sulfide mines from opening unless the company could prove that they would not pollute Wisconsin waters. Such mines create toxic acid mine effluents like sulfuric acid and heavy metals.
In fact, under Walker’s watch, Wisconsin’s water has become far more endangered.
The problems of polluted runoff preceded this administration, but the Walker administration has championed policy after policy to undercut sound land and water management.
Walker has sought to reduce funding for the county conservation staff that help farmers implement practices that reduce nutrients and dangerous microbes from entering streams and groundwater.
Big political donors who have committed major violations of their livestock manure-spreading permits (and been found by DNR staff to have lied about their practices) have gotten slaps on their wrist rather than meaningful enforcement action. So have other donors to his campaign who have operated frac sand mining operations in violation of state permits. Walker has worked steadily to eliminate the scientific staff at the DNR. His commitment to constructing the Foxconn flat-screen manufacturing plant, which will be expensive for taxpayers, included not only his support for destroying crucial wetlands but also diverting 7 million gallons of water a day from the Great Lakes; Wisconsin helped negotiate the Great Lakes Compact — how low have we fallen!
This year’s election will be a referendum on many important topics — education, health care, heavy-handed politics, and many other issues. But the most important to me will be the chance to rebuild the politics that for decades made Wisconsin a leader nationally in protection of water, land and air.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.