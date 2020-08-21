Margaret Krome: From violence, Charlottesville charts a path toward social justice

Forty plus years ago, August was the hot and steamy month when I was done with summer classes at the University of Virginia, harvesting my garden in the country near Charlottesville, enjoying Virginia peaches and berries, and working in the university hospital food service. Crickets and cicadas formed that tranquil season’s sound track.
Mid-August brings very mixed emotions to me now. Three years ago, my mother died on Aug. 11 — the same day that Charlottesville witnessed an explicit version of extreme right-wing racism and vigilantism. That weekend, white supremacists gathered to protest the removal of a large statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee from a public park, prompting anti-racism counter-protesters, including friends of mine, to also gather. One white supremacist drove into the crowd of counter protesters, killing a young woman.
I didn’t share news of my mother’s death on social media then, because my virtual community, like the country, needed to focus on the moment of truth revealed by that car’s running down this non-violent counter-protester and by the intentional aggression of the white supremacist demonstrators, who brought torches and clubs.
Many people spoke of the violence of the white supremacists as being abnormal for the quiet community of Charlottesville, and some contrasted it to the rationalism of Thomas Jefferson, the university’s founder and author of the Declaration of Independence. But, as we’ve come to understand more fully, the moment wasn’t a wild departure from the very violent elements that, in fact, were instrumental in forming the nation and, even specifically that university.
Contrary as it is to the elevated and gracious visions of Virginia history that I was fed in Virginia’s public schools, vigilante justice was a foundation of Virginia and of our country. It was the underpinning of the slavery system that formed the bedrock of Virginia’s agricultural prosperity and that built the University of Virginia, and that benefited Jefferson himself. Vigilantism was the foundation of the Jim Crow era in the south and of the brutal and unrelenting taking of Indigenous lands that began with the very first settlement at Jamestown. It underpinned the settler-colonialism that ultimately reduced the 15 million Indigenous inhabitants of this country to 3 million people today. The practice of scalping was brought to this country by Scots-Irish settlers who used it in executing bounty hunting of Native women and children, to create terror among Native inhabitants. Self-serving vigilantism was sanctioned by colonial and early state and federal governments and has formed the framework for much of our historic foreign policy.
My mother was a very rational person of deep honor and conviction, who moved to the very racialized community of southeastern Virginia and worked productively for change. Today, as I remember her, I celebrate the honesty with which she willingly looked at problem situations, including society’s flaws. I believe she would have supported the Black Lives Matter movement, not because all lives don’t matter, but because Black lives are those that have been denied dignity and justice.
She would have been proud of the University of Virginia for recently opening its memorial to the slaves who worked to build and operate it. I’m pleased that thoughts of Charlottesville no longer make me wince and instead feature a community leading the nation by honestly looking at its history and charting a path toward a more socially just society.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
