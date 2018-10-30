Thomas Jefferson to John Tyler, 1804: "No experiment can be more interesting than that we are now trying, and which we trust will end in establishing the fact, that man may be governed by reason and truth. Our first object should therefore be, to leave open to him all the avenues to truth. The most effectual hitherto found, is the freedom of the press. It is, therefore, the first shut up by those who fear the investigation of their actions."
James Madison, 1822: "A popular Government without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy, or perhaps both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own Governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives."
Alex de Toqueville, "Democracy in America," 1840: “The more I consider the chief effects of the independence of the press, the more convinced I am that, among the moderns, independence of the press is the most important, indeed the essential, ingredient of liberty. A people that wants to remain free therefore has the right to insist that the independence of the press is the most important, indeed the essential, ingredient of liberty."
Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, 1971: "In the First Amendment, the Founding Fathers gave the free press the protection it must have to fulfill its essential role in our democracy. The press was to serve the governed, not the governors. The Government's power to censor the press was abolished so that the press would remain forever free to censure the Government. The press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of government and inform the people."
Sen. John McCain, 2017: "We need a free press. We must have it. It's vital. If you want to preserve — I'm very serious now — if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That's how dictators get started. They get started by suppressing free press. In other words, a consolidation of power. When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press."
Donald Trump, 2016 tweet about the New York Times, CNN, and NBC News, among others: “The FAKE NEWS media is not my enemy. It is the enemy of the American people. SICK!"
Donald Trump Tweet after multiple bombs were sent to Democrats, October 2018: "A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News."
Two-hundred former journalists in a letter condemning President Trump’s attacks on a free press: "Trump's condoning of political violence is part of a sustained pattern of attack on a free press — which includes labeling any reportage he doesn't like as 'fake news' and barring reporters and news organizations whom he wishes to punish from press briefings and events."
Rarely has the need for a free press been more urgent than with this president, who actively seeks to suppress information and is willing to sacrifice journalists’ and others’ lives to do so.
