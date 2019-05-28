I love that the name of UW Hospital’s “Four Lakes” cafeteria grounds it in our local geography. Hopefully, their food continues to do the same.
For several years, UW Health received national, as well as local accolades for its commitment to purchasing 20 to 30 percent of the food for its food service from local farms. It set a standard for other institutions to aspire to, and accomplished many other things. It modeled to its patients and health care workers the value of eating locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. With its $10 million annual food budget, this major regional health care institution supported small farmers throughout the region with its steady and reliable local purchasing contracts for produce, cheese and meat.
Every one of those farmers lives in a community, and UW Health successfully stimulated community economic health throughout the region. When farmers trust institutions to provide secure markets, they can make changes to support environmentally sound practices such as grazing livestock, planting cover crops and expanding crop rotation. Unfortunately, many farmers contracted with UW Health have recently had their contracts ended.
Perhaps it seems obvious, but the farming region that served UW Health so well operates within a much larger geography. Farming practices in much of Wisconsin affect Mississippi River communities from Lake Pepin down to the Gulf of Mexico. They determine whether rain water is retained on our farms or added to floodwaters down river, and whether most nutrients are kept on farm soils or allowed to pollute the water that ends up creating the Gulf "dead zone." Other Wisconsin farms similarly affect water quality in the Great Lakes. Throughout the state, how farmers manage farm nutrients demonstrably affects our drinking water quality. When UW Health significantly supported sustainable food production, it was investing in the long-term health of the communities it serves.
In a recent excellent Capital Times story, UW Health’s director of culinary services and clinical nutrition, Megan Waltz, said that cost savings, efficiency and a new accounting system explained UW Health's decision to cut the number of local farms it supports. No surprise there. Moral choices usually aren’t the easy choices. But this decision is important enough to merit UW Health — and other local institutions — having an institutional local and sustainable food purchasing policy that doesn’t suddenly abandon farmers who count on their purchasing contracts.
Waltz responded to the article in a letter to the editor, saying that UW Health isn’t stopping its commitment to local food buying — just shifting the farmers it works with. Certainly, it is work to identify and work with more smaller farmers rather than fewer larger farmers, or one or two large distributors. Nobody said it was easy. But it’s important.
Health professionals have been telling us with increasing urgency that our health depends on what and how we eat. We cannot isolate our health from our lifestyle —integral to our health is what we eat and drink and the health of the community in which we live. An institution like UW Health has the capacity to influence the quality of that food, that water and those communities by the food it serves. Let’s hope they mean it when they say they’re staying the course. It would be a shame to lose the moral high ground and esteem of those of us who have enjoyed bragging about UW Health's commitment to the broader community and not just the bottom line.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times.
