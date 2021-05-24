Margaret Krome: Find and address causes of police violence

When I first heard the chant, “Defund the police,” last year, I considered it an extreme measure, like saying, “Remove the rule of law!” But as the year’s list of deadly and outrageous law enforcement transgressions against people of color continues, I am reconsidering.
Of course, these tragedies do not start or stop with police. The offenses our legislators choose to criminalize set the stage. When police can stop and search people on drug-related suspicions, it opens the door to escalating violence. When non-violent acts like minor drug offenses receive disproportionate sentences, disrupting families and communities, the systems of law enforcement and corrections become an outsized and hostile presence in communities of color. When police who kill people of color are exonerated based on the precedent of police immunity, of “fearing for their lives,” justice is denied.
I periodically go on Facebook to read posts of a few right-wing colleagues who “support blue lives.” If they mean that they honor the bravery of law enforcement officers who put themselves in danger to uphold community safety, then I agree; I do see that bravery. But what about incident after incident when officers decide that citizens of color are menacing or threatening to them without any overt hostile actions having been taken by those citizens?
Pulling a gun when sublethal means are available to slow down an arrestee isn’t brave, and shooting it, except under extreme and life-threatening circumstances, is an outrage.
“Support blue lives” also ignores the bravery of people of color who persist in creating community, despite the ever-present possibility of having any slight action (walking into a relative’s back yard in the evening, reaching for an ID, jogging and entering a store come to mind) be misinterpreted by a police officer or by a community member who calls a police officer to the scene.
While individual law enforcement officers can be deeply civic-minded, anti-racist and community-motivated, the system of policing has gone wildly off track, with flawed training of law enforcement officers and an aggressive and sometimes militaristic culture.
I’ve been reading a book about physically embodied trauma, including among police officers. "My Grandmother’s Hands"" is written by a Black therapist in Minneapolis: Remaa Menakem, who has treated people of color, white, and law enforcement officers — all victims of trauma. Menakem describes how trauma becomes physically embodied in its victims and how the fight-flee-or freeze responses, driven by the reptilian brain, govern their subsequent behavior.
Police officers, subjected to increasingly dangerous circumstances and work stresses, “are visibly suffering from their own form of trauma and, in turn, inflicting unnecessary harm on the less powerful, including some of the people they have pledged to protect.” When police treat citizens as enemies, based on trauma-based fear, the cycle perpetuates itself unless actively interrupted.
Rather than excusing police abuse, this analysis argues for re-thinking policing and identifying where changes must be made, like changes in police training to support use of sublethal force, or trauma therapy for law enforcement officers as well as victims of their abuse, revision of drug laws and sentencing guidelines for nonviolent crimes, use of restorative justice, active engagement of community members in crime-watch programs, investment in communities of color, and building on Derek Chauvin’s conviction to reduce unfair precedents of police immunity.
Civilized society needs law enforcement; can we civilize the police?
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
