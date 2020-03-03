Margaret Krome: Farmers have an opportunity and responsibility to address climate change

Last weekend I attended a farming conference with 3,000 other people. Despite news of the nation’s first fatality from the coronavirus COVID-19, nobody was panicking; people ate together, talked and visited workshops and exhibits together in one big swirl of humanity, with children everywhere and not a face mask to be seen. The Centers for Disease Control says, “For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low." My fellow conference-goers calibrated risks rationally, and came.
In striking contrast, at that conference, I witnessed irrational responses on the subject of climate change. A national organization with which I work is circulating a letter from farmers concerned about the growing pattern of unpredictable weather, severe cold, severe heat, violent storms, drought and other aspects of global climate change that have become very local on their farms. The letter is non-inflammatory, non-partisan and does not prescribe specific policy or other remedies that might be controversial.
And the risk of climate danger is very real. Farmers live it. Climate scientists predict more and worse patterns ahead, including increased challenges with weeds, insects, diseases as a result of changing climate patterns.
Scores of farmers grabbed at the chance to express their concerns. Of the hundreds of farmers I spoke with, only one, in west central Iowa, said he had not experienced the effects of climate change. Yet, a remarkable number of farmers who have faced and continue to face the very difficult challenges imposed by climate change chose not to sign a letter stating that they had experienced them.
Why? Is it fear? If so, what might they rationally be afraid of? Is there actual risk in stating the truth in a semi-public way on a controversial topic? Retaliation? From whom and of what sort might one imagine? Unlike risks around COVID-19, I don’t believe it’s a question of rational risk assessment. Farmers reluctant to sign the letter often quoted misrepresentations I’ve heard from right-wing news outlets and our president: Climate change is not human-made. It’s a hoax. Weather always fluctuates. A considerable number indicated that their religion teaches that God and God alone determines the weather.
As I asked a young farmer about his views, it became apparent that he felt caught in the crossfire. On the one hand, he lives and endures the climate crisis. On the other, his news sources and political leaders oppose admitting its existence. Confused by information that directly contradicts what he experiences, he freezes and does nothing.
It’s a concern for democracy when misinformation paralyzes people on important issues. Not only are farmers victims of the consequences of climate change, but agriculture is responsible for nearly 10% of this country’s carbon emissions. Legislation introduced last week by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine, called the Agriculture Resilience Act, would help farmers help themselves and the rest of the world by using their soils as carbon sinks.
Farmers have often said that they “feed the world.” Now they can help literally douse climate fires by the way that they farm. But first, as with COVID-19, they have to turn irrational fears into a rational intention and recognize that the problem is real and merits their help.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
