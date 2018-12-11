This is the moment for the incoming Evers administration to fully embrace an explicit, jobs-creating climate change agenda — mitigation, adaptation, the works. It will be controversial among short-sighted policy advisers who will fear that it could alienate conservative voters and play into the hands of mean-spirited Republicans who already demonstrated their myopic and partisan lack of commitment to fair process last week. That it will cost significant taxpayer dollars. That some voters doubt that humans cause climate change and can affect its course.
But there are times when the power of democracy must be marshaled to address urgent and existential issues, and this is one of them. Given the global implications of this crisis, it is a moral issue of the highest order.
Defenders of a muted agenda should remember that when Gov. Scott Walker shut down programs then constituting our state’s responsible answer to climate change, it wasn’t in response to a loud outcry from voters. Instead, all evidence points to its having been motivated by large campaign contributions he received from fossil fuel interests and anti-climate change funders like the Koch brothers.
In fact, before he shut it down, the state’s energy program helped create businesses and jobs and bring funds into the state. His decision to stop plans for the $810-million high-speed rail line between Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison cost the state millions of dollars and thousands of construction and other jobs. Similarly, when he stopped the conversion of UW-Madison’s Charter Street power plant to bio-based energy, it cost the state both jobs and money.
What might climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies look like?
Mitigation strategies refer to those that help reduce the climate problems we’re causing and can take many forms. In energy production, it means shifting from fossil fuels to renewable sources. For example, we should restore the state’s financial support for solar installations, one of the nation’s fastest-growing job sectors and one that can help the state diversify our energy sources. We should create regulatory support for wind turbines where communities want them.
But other sectors of the economy and the government should also be addressed, including agriculture and transportation. We should once again support high-quality mass transportation strategies that make commuters’ lives easier and reduce our state’s fossil fuel consumption.
Agriculture has many roles to play. We should invest heavily in conservation practices that keep soil covered through deep-rooted plants that sequester carbon — so we should support managed grazing programs, cover crops and systems based on perennial plantings. As it happens, such approaches are also forms of climate change adaptation, because they increase water infiltration, thereby reducing the runoff of farm fields in extreme rain events that are caused by climate change, while storing it in farmers’ soils and replenishing the water table. Without such infiltration, these torrents can cause major flooding such as we witnessed in August this year, sometimes tearing out roads, bridges, and culverts designed for lesser-rainfall events. So, conservation can both help prevent climate change and also reduce its impacts on farmers and taxpayers who pay for infrastructure repair.
My advice to the Evers administration? Don’t fear public opinion on climate change. Do the right thing and make a clear case for it. Wisconsinites are smart, practical people who will appreciate investments in real job creation while at the same time solving this urgent moral issue.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
