Margaret Krome: COVID-19 vaccination is a puzzle, especially for vulnerable populations

The COVID-19 vaccine allocation system is a puzzle.
It’s a puzzle for people wanting to optimize their chances of getting a vaccine or to game the system. News stories abound with strategies people use: applying to multiple sources, getting a shot by taking a senior to get one, scanning distant jurisdictions and more. But the system also puzzles people like me, who don’t wish to be given priority for vaccination. Of the many ways that I’m privileged, one is that I have remained fully employed while working from the safety of our home. I leave the house twice weekly for trips to grocery stores at safe hours, and our extended family pod has very limited exposure. When I become eligible for the vaccine this spring, I would like to defer vaccination until supplies are abundant and people living and working in high-exposure circumstances have been vaccinated.
I think every day of those people, especially people of color in this country, who are forced to choose between COVID-19 safety and earning income for rent and food. Many live in crowded households, work under crowded conditions, depend on public transportation, have underlying health conditions, and lack adequate sick leave or health insurance. If they hold multiple jobs, could they spare time to wait in line for COVID-19 testing, much less search comprehensively for available vaccines?
Not surprisingly, Hispanic, Black and Indigenous people are suffering far greater losses from this epidemic. My wish to provide them a vaccination before I get mine isn’t just based on altruism but practicality; everyone benefits when people most at risk get vaccinated. But it’s still a puzzle; will my foregoing a vaccine increase the likelihood of its being applied more strategically?
The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans recognizes and tackles racial inequities directly. Among many strategies, their plan includes vaccine priority and funding to support Federally Qualified Health Centers and the nation’s 1,400 community health centers; support to Native American tribal nations’ health systems; designation of federal agency COVID-19 health equity leads and more. Given historic racial injustices, people of color surveyed are significantly less committed than whites to being vaccinated, and outreach requires careful listening, cultural ambassadors and other extra efforts.
But even such a full and directed plan to address health inequities among people of color is subject to variability by state and local jurisdiction. With the nation’s priority ranking system so heavily based on work responsibilities and exposures, rather than exposures through living circumstances, I continue to imagine a factory worker who lives with several people in tight quarters but whose work doesn’t qualify for top-tier access to the vaccine. Such a worker almost certainly needs it more than someone like me, even when I turn 65; would current policies get them prioritized for vaccination?
This pandemic has revealed so many problems in our society’s current structures, and in most cases, those problems are rooted in history. Encouragingly, the Biden administration’s vaccination delivery plan recognizes that current inequities are a reflection of centuries of injustice and will require longer-term structural reforms to correct.
I will wait until my birthday to decide if delaying my vaccination could be useful. But far more effective for addressing equity in future health crises will be if this administration uses the COVID-19 crisis into a springboard to deeply change and challenge historic racial injustices that exacerbated this and so many other crises.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
