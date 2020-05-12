Margaret Krome: COVID-19 has exposed the fragility of our food system

In late April, the board chairman for Tyson Foods, John Tyson, warned of impending meat shortages, saying, "The food supply chain is breaking." He further predicted that farmers would be forced to slaughter and dispose of livestock due to meat processing facilities having closed. What he didn’t say was that the existing heavily concentrated system of livestock processing is unfair to farmers every day of the year, unfair to workers in this crisis, and reflects a breakdown of good agricultural policy that should instead incentivize smaller, more local farmers raising livestock in environmentally sustainable and humane ways, processing and then selling meat locally.

This week, my family has enjoyed wonderful lamb shanks and pork sausage from local farmers who raise their livestock on pasture. Why pasture? The grass holds water in flood periods, releases it in drought periods, recovers readily from unseasonable freezes and storms, supports biodiversity, reduces need and runoff of fertilizers and pesticides, and sequesters carbon, among important services. Why local? Local butchers create community jobs, building healthier local economies, not dependent on industrial systems that are vulnerable to climate and health crises. And when consumers seek local meat, they can support not only humane livestock practices but healthy, fair labor practices.