Margaret Krome: COVID-19 has exposed the fragility of our food system

President Donald Trump recently deployed the Defense Production Act to require meatpacking plants to remain in production, despite high levels of COVID-19 infection among workers in many plants nationwide. Here in Wisconsin, Brown County’s high rate of cases (647 in early May) is 10 times that of neighboring counties, largely due to the area's meatpacking industry.
Meatpacking work requires close proximity among workers at various points in the process, in turn requiring extra protection from plant owners and managers to ensure worker safety. However, workers in the industry report plants routinely providing grossly insufficient protection against contracting the virus. Some plants have suppressed information about COVID-19 cases among employees, and few packing houses offer workers paid sick leave or paid family leave, which incentivizes non-reporting and working sick. Many workers report not having masks or other protective gear even after the pandemic was fully recognized as a national health crisis.
What does it mean that this president, who organized his 2016 campaign around demonizing immigrants, has worked tirelessly since to build a wall on our Mexican border and regularly gooses racial anger and hatred to energize his base, has now declared industries that are heavily dependent on immigrant labor to be essential? There is no newfound respect for these genuinely essential laborers, and regrettably, no employees at the frontlines of the nation’s meatpacking plants can feel confident that this administration’s immigration policy will be less hostile.
In late April, the board chairman for Tyson Foods, John Tyson, warned of impending meat shortages, saying, "The food supply chain is breaking." He further predicted that farmers would be forced to slaughter and dispose of livestock due to meat processing facilities having closed. What he didn’t say was that the existing heavily concentrated system of livestock processing is unfair to farmers every day of the year, unfair to workers in this crisis, and reflects a breakdown of good agricultural policy that should instead incentivize smaller, more local farmers raising livestock in environmentally sustainable and humane ways, processing and then selling meat locally.
This week, my family has enjoyed wonderful lamb shanks and pork sausage from local farmers who raise their livestock on pasture. Why pasture? The grass holds water in flood periods, releases it in drought periods, recovers readily from unseasonable freezes and storms, supports biodiversity, reduces need and runoff of fertilizers and pesticides, and sequesters carbon, among important services. Why local? Local butchers create community jobs, building healthier local economies, not dependent on industrial systems that are vulnerable to climate and health crises. And when consumers seek local meat, they can support not only humane livestock practices but healthy, fair labor practices.
Tyson was right that the food supply chain is broken. But the industrial agriculture model that concentrates food and power into major and vulnerable collection points in that chain is itself one of its most broken elements. It fosters coercive pricing for farmers, who are often forced to produce meat under contracts that give them the lion’s share of the risk and little of the profit. It creates unfair working conditions for workers. And it obscures for consumers the kind of farming practices they might wish to support. Sometimes it takes a crisis to illuminate a problem. COVID-19 has exposed the dangerous fragility of a food system built to support special interests, not society.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
