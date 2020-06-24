Margaret Krome: Can bullying alone win Trump the election?

One of the unsettling things about dealing with a bully is their lack of shame in violating norms. It’s as though habitually forcing their will provides them an escape from conscience, from empathy, from social norms. Equally disturbing is how often bullies’ success is determined by fearful reaction of the people around them — not their victims, but their enablers, people who stand by, allowing abuse, afraid to defend honorable behavior.

I never thought I’d become a fan of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, or of Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch. But, despite knowing that they would receive major blowback from the president and conservative Republicans, Roberts and Gorsuch opposed the president’s overreach in important decisions last week. One, with Roberts writing for the majority, disallowed earlier Trump administration efforts to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program created under President Obama. The other, where both Roberts and Gorsuch sided with the majority, extended 1964 Civil Rights Act employment protections to gay, lesbian and transgender employees. Immediately, outraged conservatives called for new justices.

