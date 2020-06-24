Margaret Krome: Can bullying alone win Trump the election?

One of the unsettling things about dealing with a bully is their lack of shame in violating norms. It’s as though habitually forcing their will provides them an escape from conscience, from empathy, from social norms. Equally disturbing is how often bullies’ success is determined by fearful reaction of the people around them — not their victims, but their enablers, people who stand by, allowing abuse, afraid to defend honorable behavior.
I never thought I’d become a fan of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, or of Trump-appointed Justice Neil Gorsuch. But, despite knowing that they would receive major blowback from the president and conservative Republicans, Roberts and Gorsuch opposed the president’s overreach in important decisions last week. One, with Roberts writing for the majority, disallowed earlier Trump administration efforts to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program created under President Obama. The other, where both Roberts and Gorsuch sided with the majority, extended 1964 Civil Rights Act employment protections to gay, lesbian and transgender employees. Immediately, outraged conservatives called for new justices.
The country faces another dangerous Trump-created challenge that is fundamental to the tenets of democracy and will require courage from more Republicans than just those protected by lifetime Supreme Court appointments — the president’s astonishingly transparent intention to subvert the basic right to vote. On Friday, he explained candidly the extent to which his reelection depends on such subversion. Given a likely resurgence of COVID cases in the autumn, it is virtually certain that many millions of people will choose to protect their health by voting from home in advance. Trump candidly said that such empowerment would constitute the biggest risk to his reelection.
The president and Republican Party are engaging in lawsuits nationwide, including Wisconsin, to suppress people’s access to safe, at-home voting through mail-in ballots. Their rationale rests on flimsy assertions that mail-in ballots are especially subject to fraud. In fact, states already have processes in place to protect against such fraud, and all evidence opposes their claims. While sometimes mail-in ballot verification processes do slow down vote-counting, as happened in Wisconsin this year and in California in 2018, that’s different from predictions of massive fraud, of which there is no credible evidence.
Wisconsin and other responsible states bracing for the predicted resurgence of COVID-19 seek to institute mail-in voting as the norm, to prevent disease transmission of the sort that occurred in our state’s spring elections. The state reported that 71 people who voted in person contracted the disease. Although what percent of those cases were transmitted from Election Day exposure is unknown, it is certain that more people will die if they are forced to vote in person in November.
Bravo to state officials committed to protecting voters’ constitutional voting rights while keeping them safe! And shame on Republicans in Wisconsin and elsewhere for bringing lawsuits to obstruct our having a safe, fraud-free election.
“My biggest risk is that we don’t win lawsuits,” Trump said last Friday. “If we don’t win those lawsuits, I think — I think it puts the election at risk.”
Clearly, Trump sees poll numbers and worries that the majority of voters want to vote him out of office. His plan to disenfranchise voters works only when those who fear his bullying allow him to succeed.
