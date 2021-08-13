Margaret Krome: Budget reconciliation funds must support climate change mitigation

Last weekend, a tornado touched ground 3 miles east of our family’s property in southwestern Wisconsin, and another hit 6 miles to the west.
Friends who sold their Montana farm to move east to avoid wildfires are inhaling smoke coming across the continent. My native city of Norfolk, Virginia now continually risks devastating floods. Friends in usually temperate Oregon suffered dangerous heat waves in June.
Farmers I work with face flood conditions one year and drought conditions the next. Gulf fishermen lose fish habitat, infrastructure and fishing season under the force of more and more destructive hurricanes every year.
To anyone watching the news with an appreciation for the facts, it is obvious that the climate is becoming dangerous and unpredictable in real time, before our eyes — just as scientists predicted decades ago that it would. Recently, the United Nations issued an explicit and urgent call for immediate, comprehensive and widespread global action to protect the planet. It was a fact-based, unequivocal warning, supported by the overwhelming consensus of climate scientists that the globe is hurtling toward a tipping point from which it cannot return to normal.
Carbon dioxide levels are higher than at any time in the past 2 million years. Global temperatures have increased faster than any time in the past 2,000 years, and oceans are rising faster than at any time in 3,000 years. Species extinction, human displacement and injury at a massive scale result.
Yes, it’s terrifying. And infuriating that there are still those who resolutely choose to believe dogma unsupported by facts that these are natural climate cycles, that they’re not influenced by humans — that we need not inconvenience ourselves or change the fossil fuel consumption that fuels our economic engine.
But occasionally, good news directly confronts the bad. Last week was such a week. Led by Wisconsin’s Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who serves on the body’s Climate Solutions Caucus and chairs the Senate Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan agricultural appropriations bill that offered climate solutions in several important ways.
Recognizing that conservation practices such as managed grazing, expanded crop rotations, cover crops and no-till planting can help farmers change from being part of the climate problem to part of the solution, the bill increased funding for such practices and for research and outreach about them. It increased funding for badly-needed conservation staffing, Climate Hub projects, and a new Working Lands Resiliency Program. I’m especially excited that it restored funding for the Grazing Lands Conservation Initiative, which funds technical assistance and education about managed grazing practices.
The bill also addresses renewable energy, increasing funding for rural electric cooperatives to transition power plants to clean energy. It almost doubled funding to help rural Americans purchase energy efficient appliances and weatherize their homes, reducing energy demand and expenses.
As good as this bill is and refreshing for Sen. Baldwin’s outreached hand in bipartisanship to be rewarded in kind, the United Nations Climate Report demonstrates that more is needed. Annual discretionary funding pools are insufficient to address the enormity of the climate crisis.
In the upcoming budget reconciliation bill, Congress must double its current conservation program funding and dramatically increase conservation staffing. Senate appropriators have done everything in their means to help farmers mitigate climate change. Now billions of budget reconciliation dollars must support that vision.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
