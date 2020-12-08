Margaret Krome: As we wait for vaccines, we can still protect others

Nobody likes institutional food, but my mother-in-law did not complain, even when her long-term care facility began bringing her meals in Styrofoam containers during COVID-19 lockdowns.
“This inconvenience is nothing compared to what others are experiencing,” she would say. “They’re doing the best they can to take care of me.”
During periods with no COVID-19 outbreaks at Alice’s facility, we could schedule “window visits,” where she was escorted out of her room to a seat beside a big window on the ground floor. She would sit masked on her side of the window, and we sat masked outside the building and talked on the phone, sharing photos and eye-to-eye conversation for half an hour.
A few times over the summer and fall, COVID-19 outbreaks at Alice’s facility stopped all window visits, and she couldn’t leave her own room. We continued to drop off cards and treats and flowers, and we talked on the phone. When she felt strong enough, she could walk to the window in her third floor room and see us waving below.
Alice was a passionate reader and served on the state’s library board for many years. She followed the news and followed the lives of her family in equally astonishing detail. Our daughter loved receiving articles from The Economist that Alice thought might be useful for her to see; others got news about the Brewers and the Packers.
Perhaps you noticed that I’m referring to Alice in the past tense. It’s hard for us to believe, but she died of COVID-19 last week. Less than two weeks ago, we had a vigorous and wide-ranging conversation about our children’s graduate school projects, politics, the deer hunting season, and much more. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days later — just before Thanksgiving — and suddenly, like a howling winter storm, she was flattened by exhaustion and suffered terrible fevers. Given her age and preexisting health condition, she never recovered.
We don’t blame the retirement facility, which is doing everything possible to protect its residents. But the facility is staffed by workers who live in households with others who work or go to school outside of the facility bubble. Their exposure reflects the epidemic’s trends in the population. Despite the facility’s careful screening protocols, its protections are ultimately only as good as the general population’s restraint.
It’s hard to accept that some Wisconsin residents have chosen to dismiss the dangers of COVID-19 and scorned social distancing. Hard that some of Wisconsin’s political leaders, and the nation’s top political leaders, have defaulted on protecting the nation, leaving people like Alice to live in facilities, vulnerable to the virus, without physical family contact at a time in life when family matters most.
The vaccines being developed at record speed will ultimately reduce the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, many thousands of residents in facilities just like Alice’s around the state are just as vulnerable, as dependent on the population as a whole practicing sound pandemic behavior — social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding social contact, washing hands — just the simple steps we’ve all learned.
To the millions of Wisconsinites who have observed these simple practices, thank you. It won’t help Alice, but everyone’s collective effort to slow the spread will certainly reduce the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 for someone else’s beloved grandmother, mother-in-law, or health compromised shut-in.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
