Margaret Krome: Another tool to fight global warming: the lowly clothesline

I’m a little disappointed this morning, because it’s supposed to rain, and I was hoping to do laundry. Some home landscapes feature little waterfall gardens or expensive play structures. I flaunt my backyard clothesline.
I love to see sheets, towels and clothes billowing in the breeze, and occasionally I get nostalgic about our rows of cloth diapers that fluttered in the wind and sun nearly 30 years ago. These days, I sometimes add a little eccentricity to my laundry drying and adorn branches of trees in the yard with hangers of shirts and pants and dresses. If our neighbors object, nobody has said so. I hang our undies on a clothing rack that isn’t quite so prominent a landscaping feature, although I used to tease our squeamish adolescent daughter by saying that yard laundry was my way of bragging to our neighbors that we do wear underwear.
Not everyone loves clotheslines. The very sights that I love — fluttering laundry and non-uniform yards — strike some homeowner associations and subdivision developers as being low-class and a threat to property values. Many new subdivisions have covenants that ban clotheslines, although, thankfully, our neighborhood is not among them. But if it were, I would certainly join the ranks of people across the nation in pushing back, because clotheslines are not only aesthetically appealing to me but, like Victory Gardens in previous eras, an important individual contribution to a greater social good.
Clothes dryers are energy hogs, constituting the third-biggest energy use in many homes. They can use anywhere from 2,000 to 6,000 watts of energy, which translates to 2 to 6 kilowatt hours. Our own dryer uses 3,360 watts or 3.36 kilowatt hours. A ceiling fan, for comparison, uses between 10 and 120 watts. And yes, we do use the dryer for a couple of minutes to de-wrinkle shirts before hanging them out to dry. At the current summer rate of 10.5 cents per kilowatt hour, drying laundry in the dryer for an hour would cost our family a little more than 35 cents. But it costs the globe a significant amount in terms of fossil fuels.
Moreover, since most of a dryer’s energy is used to heat air that gets blown through the laundry, it means that even on hot sunny summer days, when the sun could dry our laundry in minutes, the dryer is heating up our homes, requiring us to cool it down, either with a fan or, for many people, compensating with high energy-demanding air conditioning.
In the winter, our family happily hangs our laundry in the basement, which adds welcome humidity to our home and still doesn’t require the dryer except to de-wrinkle.
I suppose I’m obligated to acknowledge one piece of push-back I have received on my laundry habits. When our friend Michael visited, he asked in amazement, “Do you actually starch your towels?” It’s true that air-drying towels makes them stiff, which I appreciate as a better solution than loofahs to rubbing that place you can’t reach in the middle of your back. I know that many people prefer a fluffy towel. So I will concede a minute of towel-fluffing in the dryer for you if it makes you happy.
Just don’t complain if your neighbors put up clotheslines. We’ll all be happy, and the globe will be that much cooler.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
