Margaret Krome: Agriculture faces unique challenges amid COVID-19 crisis

As we all struggle to re-orient ourselves in this brand new COVID-19 world, we’re learning to work at home and otherwise distance ourselves physically from others, steeling ourselves to cancel events for which we or others have prepared for months, creating complex child care arrangements on the fly, washing hands more frequently and thoroughly throughout the day, canceling unnecessary travel, provisioning ourselves with enough supplies without hoarding, and much more. The impact on the economy is shocking and, according to Wall Street investors and the nation’s economic leaders, likely to get much worse and last even longer than we fear.
Some components of the congressional package of emergency measures passed in early March are strategic and appropriately scaled to the conditions, especially those pertaining to support for emergency health care capacity. More provisions were negotiated late last week and, thankfully, some of them deal with agriculture. For example, Congress recognized that consumers who lack food and job security are suddenly at greater risk and that with children not eating meals at schools for the next several weeks or possibly the rest of the semester, many families face tremendous uncertainty about food access. Thankfully, the second package of emergency measures provided funding for public nutrition programs, including allowing states to offset the loss of free and reduced-price meals. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi says a third set of policy responses is currently underway.
Agriculture and local farmers in particular, face unique challenges. Farmers who have bought this year’s seeds and other inputs based on the assumptions of selling to schools and universities, for example, are suddenly uncertain about whether they will have a market. In an era of social distancing, the many farmers who depend on farmers markets as a majority of their sales are watching to see if those markets will open this spring or not.
Local food is always important, as a means to empower consumer choice, support farmers seeking to meet local demand, and increase transparency about environmental impacts of different farming practices. But during this crisis, locally produced food matters especially important as a source of nourishment for Wisconsin communities in the face of uncertain shortages associated with processing, transportation, retail in the complex industrial chains that are, like everything, subject to disruptions in this crisis. As the COVID-19 crisis deepens, it is important that we not forget the continuing severe financial crisis already affecting so many of our farmers.
Congress has a role to play in supporting local food access, as do states and localities, farmers market managers, and farmers themselves. It should release emergency disaster payments for small and beginning farmers who have lost markets due to school closures or closure of farmers markets due to COVID-19. Payments should also be made to farmers who donate products displaced from these markets to the emergency food system. And payments should be available to small food hubs and similar entities to facilitate processing and storage of excess product displaced from local and regional markets.
Farmers markets and farmers should eliminate food sampling, encourage purchasing of pre-packaged products, and advertise their commitments to heightened disinfection and sanitation. Some southern farmers already facing these challenges are arranging for drop-off sales, and for pop-up markets, selling boxed produce. With care and ingenuity, Wisconsin also can keep local farmers markets open, and local foods strong.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
