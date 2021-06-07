Margaret Krome: Agriculture a glaring omission in infrastructure plan

A unlikely question that has become political is: What IS infrastructure, anyway?
One definition says that it is “the basic physical systems of a business, region, or nation.”
A lot of other systems meet that description besides roads, dams, bridges, and broadband, as important as they are to rebuild and expand. Congress is arguing over the term right now because Republicans protest what they consider an overly expansive definition by President Joe Biden and Democrats defending his now $1.7 trillion infrastructure/climate/jobs bill, the “American Jobs Plan.” But what hasn’t been discussed is one of the most important infrastructure elements of all — agriculture.
Nobody who eats would dispute that food systems and agriculture are fundamental elements of what makes the nation tick, but COVID-19 made it painfully clear that they’re not only necessary but fragile and demonstrably subject to disruptions. The pandemic displayed dangerous disconnects between what the nation needs, what a market economy provides, and how it provides it.
Last year, overconcentration in the meat processing industry created bottlenecks when plants were forced to close due to COVID-19. Small- to medium-sized meat processing plants were left to fulfill orders many times their capacities, forcing farmers to kill animals for lack of available slaughtering and processing capability. Children who had depended on school breakfasts and lunches were suddenly shut out of a crucial source of nutrition, and unemployed wage earners suddenly swamped emergency food systems around the country.
Many states declared their food and agriculture industries and related workers to be “essential critical infrastructure” in order to ensure the protection of food security in those states and regions of the nation. So why are these essential infrastructural elements treated as an afterthought in Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill, which proposes to allocate only $1 billion to agriculture out of a proposed $1.7 trillion bill?
Beyond food production and access, another important example of agriculture’s infrastructural role is its impact on water quality and quantity. How farmers farm — whether they till soil, plant cover crops, maintain permanent living cover on their land or engage in other practices that help water infiltrate through the soil, rather than run off — all have tremendous impacts on the amount and quality of water that becomes the nation’s drinking water. Is that not infrastructurally important?
In many summers in hilly southwest Wisconsin, those same practices influence whether water infiltrates through farm soils or instead tears down the hillsides during the increasingly intense rain events the region is experiencing, carrying off soil and nutrients, tearing out roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure, and silting up dams downstream — all very expensive to repair. Not only is agriculture itself crucial infrastructure, but it is also central to the fortitude of the nation’s other infrastructure.
The American Jobs Plan aims to build climate-based jobs strategies. The farms and forests of this nation offer tremendous opportunities to mitigate climate change through carbon sequestration and reduction of greenhouse gases generated through some current practices, and on-farm renewable energy production.
Recently, more than 450 groups signed and sent a letter asking Congress to commit $200 billion of American Jobs Plan funds to agriculture. This investment will pay off in stronger infrastructure, more resilient food systems, farming practices that can help mitigate climate change, and millions of jobs in the nation’s rural communities — simultaneously addressing many of the nation's most urgent problems.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
