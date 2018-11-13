Elections such as last Tuesday’s, where stakes are high and polemic higher, can convince us that our daily universe of opportunities and challenges is influenced principally by policy and politics, by whoever wrests power by fair or foul means.
The political world does matter, but we mustn’t ignore other determinants of our well-being over which we have as much or more control. Eating choices, exercise and decisions about our emotional and physical health are examples. Ways we strengthen ties in our community. Choices of products we buy and businesses we support. All affect our world.
This week a friend who teaches in a small Wisconsin community described another critical factor.
“We are reading a novel written by an actual former gang member,” Ellen wrote. “The kids had chosen to read alone, and we got to the climax of the story in the two chapters I assigned. The lead character shoots a rival gang member who just shot his brother, and then his non-gang-member girlfriend is killed in the crossfire. After a few minutes I asked how many were done reading. Some had finished those two chapters and just stopped and sat there doing nothing. I was amazed that anyone could come to the end of that chapter and just stop in the middle of such high drama! I asked if anyone wanted to keep reading, and even those who had continued to a third chapter didn’t want to.
"To me, it was really telling that the most exciting of any books I have at their level would leave them so blase. But we went on to our next activity — watching a newscast about the 2012 Salvadoran gang truce. … Amazingly, after three minutes of watching what I thought was a pretty compelling video about a gang truce brokered by a Catholic bishop, the kids were yawning and looking around for what else might be more interesting.
"It really knocked the wind out of my sails. It made the rest of the year loom really, really long — to imagine 15 bored teens facing me day after day waiting for me to just try and interest them.”
A consultant with whom Ellen discussed this said that she sees the same turned-off attitude in classrooms statewide. Many kids are addicted to their devices and certain kinds of stimulation and find any other kind of input noncompelling. In active device withdrawal for much of the school day, they have a short attention span, are simultaneously bored and anxious and fidgety, and lack executive function and self-control. “Impulsive, checked out, shut down, and very, very hard to teach.” They also, in her experience, lack curiosity, empathy, social skills, and an ability to generate their own ideas for play.
Another teacher Ellen spoke to was discouraged enough about her out-of-control third-graders that she’s considering another profession.
“Honestly, it’s scary,” Ellen wrote. “It’s gotten much worse in just the last few years. … Clearly I have to get used to kids being bored and turned off.”
Parents who want to change the world might consider this teacher’s view of the generation we are cultivating. Are there roles we can play in the lives of children we know? Can we cultivate an empathic, tuned-in generation by reaching out and helping others with child care? This is a non-electoral challenge big enough for us all.
Margaret Krome of Madison writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. She is policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute.
