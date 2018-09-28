Weather Alert

...FROST EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING FOR MARQUETTE COUNTY LATE TONIGHT... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * TIMING...3 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY. * TEMPERATURE...LOWER TO MID 30S. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FROST ADVISORY MEANS THAT WIDESPREAD FROST IS EXPECTED. SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT UNCOVERED. &&