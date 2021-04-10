MaLenna Smith: Vote 'no' to hunting white deer in Wisconsin

LELAND — A famous “Far Side” cartoon by Gary Larson goes something to the effect: “Look, Watkins! A rare example of nature’s beauty. Let’s kill it and preserve it for future generations.”
That could happen in Wisconsin if a group of hunters get their way. They have entered a question on the Wisconsin Conservation Congress spring ballot that reads: “Would you support legalizing the harvest of white (not albino) deer statewide?”
Question on the WCC ballot is only advisory, but it gives the public a chance to weigh in on hunting, fishing and other natural resource questions that can later influence rule changes by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Legislature.
Wisconsin is one of only a few states in the country that protects white deer, which have been protected for 81 years. To let a group of trophy hunters kill these deer is a pretty radical — and ill-advised — idea.
It prompts the questions: Hunters, do you really need to shoot everything? This will only add to the outrage that most people already feel about the recent wolf hunt debacle. It’s not good publicity for either hunters or the DNR.
White deer are so rare they occur in only about 1 in 20,000 deer. They do occur in pockets, but a local population in no way indicates density over a broader area. What will happen if they become legal game? Is there a word for “rarer than rare”?
Some hunters argue that wanting to protect white deer is just a social issue, but that grossly overlooks their rarity. If you had 10,000 white deer and 10,000 brown deer — that would be a social issue. One white deer and 19,999 brown deer — that’s a biological issue.
Some hunters argue that white deer are increasing. Considering Wisconsin has protected them for so long, shouldn’t white deer be all over the place? Even in areas with some white deer, most people have never seen one.
Other arguments go like this:
White deer are easily seen by predators. (What about winter?)
They have recessive genes. (So do blue-eyed humans and redheads.)
They can carry disease. (So can all the brown ones.)
They’re defective. (Only until you want one for a trophy).
Wisconsinites love their white deer. They watch, photograph and follow their lives. People get very upset when one is killed. If a white deer is shot, the hunter might gain a trophy, but everyone else loses the chance to see and enjoy that individual (and any offspring) forever.
The state DNR is given the great responsibility to protect our wildlife for all to enjoy. I encourage everyone — both hunters and nonhunters — to vote against the white deer hunting proposal. When you have something this unique, beautiful and loved, why destroy it?
The spring hearing is online this year, from Monday through Thursday. A copy of all the hearing’s ballot questions can be seen at bit.ly/39ZvH7l. Question No. 14 is about white deer.
Smith lives in the Sauk County community of Leland and is part of the group Protect The White Deer: protectthewhitedeer.com.