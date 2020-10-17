 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make sure bumbling hate group doesn't amount to anything -- State Journal editorial from 75 years ago
0 comments
WHAT WE SAID 75 YEARS AGO

Make sure bumbling hate group doesn't amount to anything -- State Journal editorial from 75 years ago

  • 0
Arthur Friede

Arthur Friede was a Madison bus driver who moved to Watertown in the late 1920s and, by the end of World War I, had founded a Gentile League "to give Gentiles equal rights with Jews" and aimed to oust Jews from "places of power in the national government," according to a Wisconsin State Journal investigation at the time. Friede also had been convicted in 1932 of "operating a house of ill fame."

This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 18, 1945, two months after World War II ended:

The big mass meeting of the Gentile League, arranged by that hate and prejudice-peddling organization’s bumbling President Arthur Friede at Watertown the other night fell a little flat.

More reporters were there than actual or prospective members. ...

At worst, Friede and his fantastic crew are laughable. At best, they’re pitiable. They don’t seem to amount to anything. It doesn’t looks as though their foolish fumbling mumbo-jumbo and the scantiness of their membership’s courage could damage a fly.

But it will be remembered that they used to laugh and shake their heads and even pity the poor, foolish, simple Hitler gang of brown-shirt butchers, too.

Nobody paid them any serious attention until from their dark corners they had squirted enough poison around to require the greatest — and most ghastly — heed in so-called civilization’s history.

Nobody ever thought Hitler, Himmler and Goebbels would amount to a darn.

Nobody thinks the stumbling, double-talking Friede will either.

Let’s just make sure of it.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics