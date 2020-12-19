 Skip to main content
Make Election Day a holiday and oust the ward boss' 'gang' -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 100 YEARS AGO

Women vote in 1922

Women crowd a voting booth in 1922, two years after the 19th Amendment was ratified granting women the right to vote.

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 20, 1920:

One of the most important days for Americans is Election Day. Momentous questions are answered, and the public’s problems are publicly solved. Americans come nearer to their government, closer to their public servants, than at any other time.

Why not make the most of the day? Why not make Election Day a legal holiday? Why not give to that one day of important public business our undivided attention?

But making the day a holiday is merely one step toward making Election Day the most important day of the year for the citizen.

In Wisconsin, where it is possible, we have abolished the ward-boss voting booth, transferring the election machinery to the public schoolhouse. It was bad enough to herd men in and around the temporary voting shack, or the corner barber shop. It is not to be thought of in the age when our wives and mothers, sisters and daughters accompany us to the polls.

And while we are about this matter of making Election Day the big day of the citizens’ calendar, why not oust the old-style election officials, and ward boss’ “gang,” and substitute the school teaching force? This suggestion has been made by an American who, by actual experience, has come to know how utterly incompetent the average election official is.

No time is better than now to think out these suggestions. They cannot be adopted the day before the next election. But they can be adopted by the Legislature in the coming session.

