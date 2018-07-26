I’m running for governor for the same reason that I became active in the leadership of my union, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin — when we’re united and have each other’s’ backs, no one is left behind.
Back in 2003, I took a shift at Station #3 and met a rookie firefighter named Casey Carlin. Casey was an Iraq War veteran and son of a retired firefighter who was ready to settle down and buy a house, so he enlisted my help as a part-time real estate agent.
The day we found out his offer was accepted, Casey headed north for a snowmobiling trip. The next time I got a call from him, it was a pocket dial — Casey was in a horrific accident, and the voicemail left on my phone was the sound of firefighters working to keep him alive.
Casey survived but became a quadriplegic. The house fell through as his brothers and sisters in PFFW were left wondering what kind of life he could have. What came next changed my life. I saw the union spring into action. We came together to build Casey a house, provide the best home health care, and we even figured out how to take him hunting — one of his favorite things to do. In Casey’s greatest time of need he had his union brothers and sisters there to help him. He was my union brother, and I won’t forget how it felt to know firefighters were there until he passed.
Over the last six years since I ran for lieutenant governor, I kept thinking about the people across Wisconsin, from Superior to Kenosha, who are struggling under this current administration and who don’t have the support that Casey had.
I asked, what if our state took care of people the way firefighters took care of Casey?
Whether it’s a senior who has to choose between her mortgage or her prescription drugs, the teacher who sleeps in her car because she can't afford her health care or rent, the veteran who came home to a low-wage economy and has to work two or three jobs to make ends meet, or the kid who sits through school hungry day after day — Wisconsin needs a governor who will leave no one behind, who is deeply committed to service, who brings people together instead of tearing us apart.
My campaign is about uniting Wisconsinites and securing a better future for our kids. That means fully funding and protecting our public schools and colleges from for-profit special interests, raising wages and bringing family supporting jobs to Wisconsin, removing barriers to success through earned college tuition programs, tackling addiction with compassion over incarceration, expanding BadgerCare for all uninsured people in our state, and fighting the racism and division that have pitted us against each other for far too long. That’s not the Wisconsin we grew up in or the Wisconsin I want to leave for my son and daughter.
But this campaign is about more than policies, it’s about who we are as Wisconsinites. When a storm ravages the north woods, or a plant explodes in Superior, or a firefighter is killed in the line of duty in Sun Prairie, nobody cares about political parties, if you’re in a union, or in what zip code you grew up. We see neighbors who need help and we answer the call. We come together and solve problems. That’s the Wisconsin I know and love, and that’s the Wisconsin I will rebuild as governor.
Our common enemy is the division Scott Walker created, but a new day is coming.
Together we rise.
Mahlon Mitchell is a Democratic candidate for governor.
Editor's note: The Capital Times invited all candidates for Wisconsin governor to write op/ed columns making their cases to voters. We are publishing one column daily beginning July 22 and will collect them in our Election Roundup prior to the Aug. 14 primary. The Democratic gubernatorial candidates' columns will also appear in our weekly print edition, half on July 25 and half on Aug. 1.