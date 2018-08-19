Our society prefers to ignore "period talk." Tampons? Gross. Pads? Eew. Menstrual cup? What?! There is a lack of education about menstruation, not to mention the sales tax on these essential products. On the bright side, we do have institutions where having a period is accepted, and even celebrated; a place where people of all genders, sexual orientations, ethnic, cultural or socioeconomic backgrounds prosper. This place is known as school. Right? Wrong. Despite preaching inclusion and representation, our education system is lacking in accessibility to all sorts of opportunities and materials. This concept is no different when it comes to providing free and easy to access menstrual products.
On the surface, it seems reasonable that schools do not provide menstrual products. "They should be a personal expense." "It is not up to the education system to provide health care for students." "A school’s only job is to educate." Sure, these claims sound reasonable, but when you enter a restroom, do you expect to pay for the toilet paper? The paper towels? Of course not! Why don’t we view menstrual products in the same light? Middle schools and high schools should provide these products free.
Poverty has an overwhelming impact on people in the United States; approximately 42 million menstruating people live in or near to poverty, according to the 2014 statistics from the Shriver Report. But most American programs designed to assist low-income families exclude menstrual products from the list of items they will pay for. These organizations Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps), Medicaid, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. These programs actually consider these essential items to be "luxuries," alongside products like cigarettes, alcohol, and hairdryers. This obvious inequity is ridiculous.
As a matter of fact, one in 10 young women struggles to afford pads and tampons. How can young people concentrate on school work when they are uncomfortable, uncleanly, and insecure? This leads to young people missing school, neglecting their studies, and even falling into mental health ruts where their confidence is shaken to the point of depression.
Not only is this problem detrimental to young people’s educations, but it is impacting female health as well. One report indicated that "women are having to resort to old socks and paper because they have been unable to buy period pads and tampons.” This neglect for adequate menstrual hygiene can be dangerous. It has even been traced to infections and cervical cancer.
Moreover, lack of menstrual care is humiliating and dehumanizing. As Kailah Willcuts, a young homeless woman, said, “Not only is it terrible, but it’s also embarrassing. Not to mention that now you have this stain on your pants.” This demoralization is not only inhumane, but it represents the intolerance for difference and lack of compassion in our culture.
Denying young people access to period products in school is a disservice to all hardworking menstruating students who are unable to afford period products. This neglect to care for students who can't afford these products is a direct result of stigmas and ingrained biases that we have against menstruation.
There is no denying the menstrual crisis that our society faces today. This issue impacts everyone — we all know, are, or have been someone who menstruates. I urge you to call out the stigmatizing language and opinions about periods that surround your everyday lives, be it the large acts of intolerance or the seemingly harmless jokes. Treat menstruating people of all cultural, ethnic, social and economic backgrounds with complete and utter respect. Write and speak to change-makers and school administrators to make this vision become a reality. Get involved in various school communities, be it a community college or high school with a student body of 3,000. Consistently listen to those with different perspectives to your own; challenge your beliefs by keeping an open mind. Object to the status quo despite convenience, and demand better.
Maggie Di Sanza will be sophomore at Madison Memorial High School.
