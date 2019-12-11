Maggie Di Sanza: The fight for menstrual equity in Wisconsin is just beginning

On Oct. 19, I helped organize the first ever National Period Day in Madison. Collectively, across the globe, people hosted 60 rallies in 50 states and in four countries. Allied with elected officials, menstrual hygiene companies and activists, our demands were made clear: extend access to menstrual products in schools, shelters and prisons to combat period poverty, and to eliminate the tampon tax that still dehumanizes and disregards countless people across 33 states, including Wisconsin.
We have made outstanding progress, but we must continue the fight.
National Period Day was a single action of many to come — because more than 84% of menstruating students have missed school in the United States due to an inability to maintain their periods, because 30% of the menstruating population has trouble affording period products, because Viagra is taxed as a necessity and tampons are taxed as a luxury, because the English language has over 40 euphemisms for the word "menstruation."
For far too long, menstruating people have been subject to unjust taxes and government neglect. These rallies were just the beginning. More protests, bills, legislation, education, speeches and outreach are to come. The menstrual movement is growing, and ignoring it is not an option.
This is why in Madison, we intend to take action against period poverty and a lack of access to menstrual products. In Wisconsin, menstrual products are deemed as non-essential goods and are taxed up to 5%, thereby implying that menstrual hygiene is unnecessary and actually a luxury. Menstrual hygiene is a fundamental human right, and it is high time that our government reflect this sentiment. The U.N. Human Rights Watch views access to clean, safe and affordable menstrual products as a human right — a biological process that should not be a barrier to education, careers, familial well-being or political representation. Over half of the population in Wisconsin menstruates, and the tampon tax only adds unwarranted pressure for these individuals.
We are calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to pass legislation to exempt menstrual products from taxation, and we are urging Gov. Evers to pledge to sign the bill into law.
Countless people across the state have to endure period poverty, and the ripple effect is undeniable. While economic barriers are significant, cultural and structural obstacles are also largely to blame. The menstrual movement is a united front of activists who are challenging communities to not only talk about periods openly and honestly, but to enact local policies that uplift and support all bodies.
It is high time that we be outspoken: vote, force people to listen, educate yourself and demand menstrual equity.
Maggie Di Sanza is a junior at James Madison Memorial High School and is the founder of the social justice campaign Bleed Shamelessly, which works to put an end to the harmful stigmas against menstruation and further gender equity through journalism, education and protest.
