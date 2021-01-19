Maggie Di Sanza and Amira Pierotti: Period poverty is decreasing education access in Madison and beyond

The two of us attended Thomas Jefferson Middle School. At our time at TJMS, there were no period products in any of the bathrooms, leading to nearly every menstruating student having a period horror story.
Amira, for instance, started their period three days before their first day of middle school. A month later, they were sitting in science class when they realized they had bled through their underwear. Horrified, Amira waited until after class to run down to the nurse and to call their mom to ask for a new pair of pants and underwear. Working part-time, their mother was able to run back home and to bring the clothing to Jefferson. As they waited anxiously, Amira asked the nurse for a pad or tampon.
“I’m sorry, but I only have super tampons,” the nurse replied, pulling out a seemingly monstrous tampon from a cabinet. Most students would not be able to use such a product, but the school did not have funding for these basic necessities. Amira’s mom would donate boxes of menstrual products each year, earning her the name of “the tampon lady.” Only until after Amira graduated was Jefferson able to supply menstrual products to students on its own.
Systemic injustices that prevent people from accessing menstrual products are all too common. A study by Thinx and the National Period Movement found that 20% of menstruating students in the United States have struggled to afford period products, or were not able to purchase them whatsoever.
When students can’t access sanitary menstrual products, they cannot attend school, or be as productive in class, lowering their ability to succeed economically and professionally. Without access to pads and tampons, students are forced to choose between education and health. The same study found 84% of students in the U.S. have missed class time due to inability to access menstrual products, or know someone who has. How can schools expect students to succeed if they cannot even sit in the classroom?
Period horror stories like Amira’s are relatively benign as students like them have the ability to access products, however inconvenient. If Amira’s mother had been unable to grab a change of clothes or a tampon, what would they have done? As they could not have used the super tampon, they likely would have needed to ball up toilet paper in a set of ill-fitting underwear from the lost and found. And if no clothing options were available, they would have needed to sit in the nurse’s office on a paper towel for the rest of the day.
Different families have different resources and abilities to support their students. For some, leaving a place of employment for a half an hour for a family emergency is not an issue, for others, it could mean losing their only source of income. Period poverty — the inability to access needed menstrual products — does not impact menstruators equally: low-income folks are the most harmed. To separate this crisis from other overarching systems of oppression that create economic instability would be to analyze a fraction of the problem.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, menstruating students no longer need to worry about being seen in school hallways with a tampon; however, anxiety surrounding menstruation only continues to grow as period products become more inaccessible. Menstruating people across the globe are experiencing heightened insecurities due to a loss of income or access to menstrual products altogether, and students are among the most vulnerable to period poverty. Not only do most youth lack a reliable income, but they have also lost access to free menstrual products provided by their schools or other public facilities.
As unemployment rates in the United States climb, and historically marginalized communities continue to bare the brunt of intensified medical discrimination, millions of menstruating people are without access to their primary source of income, making pads and tampons incredibly challenging to afford. On top of that, the United States’ education system lacks the quality infrastructure to adequately support menstruating students — and now that students no longer have access to period products distributed by schools, and families are experiencing intense financial tribulations, managing periods becomes all the more taxing.
This issue becomes even more dire when a menstruator’s life is put at risk because of unsafe menstrual products and practices. When funds are short, menstruators are forced to use toilet paper, cardboard, rags and plastic bags in place of pads and tampons. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Period Movement reported that 61% of American students have worn a pad or a tampon for more than the recommended four hours because they did not have access to sanitary products. Unsanitary means of maintaining an individual’s period can lead to cervical cancer, toxic shock syndrome, and other infections and diseases. The need for safe and affordable menstrual products is vital.
To combat this surge in period poverty and menstrual inaccessibility, it is our responsibility to stand in support of menstruating people.
For one, uplift grassroots efforts to provide accessible and sanitary menstrual products to students. There are countless student-led initiatives across the country that are fighting to target barriers to period products. In Madison, the youth-led organization Bleed Shamelessly is fundraising to provide menstrual products to students and families in Dane County.
Ultimately, while immediate community service and relief is crucial, long lasting and systemic change starts from within. We must urge school administrators and leaders within educational communities to take action for their menstruating students, by setting up period product distribution centers at schools, teaching menstrually equitable and cohesive education, and providing menstrual products to students even beyond the constraints of COVID-19. These efforts must also be inclusive of transgender menstruators by ensuring products are available in all bathrooms, including the men’s and gender-neutral restrooms, and that menstruators with disabilities are able to have accessible products. This preventative action is the best tool for ensuring menstrual equity in schools.
No student should ever have to choose between their health and education.
Maggie Di Sanza started Bleed Shamelessly in 2018, and has since worked toward menstrual equity, youth activism and gender justice. Amira Pierotti is a Rape Crisis Center GameChanger and an activist for LGBTQ+ rights, trans representation, sexual assault awareness and reproductive justice.
