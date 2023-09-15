This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 16, 1913:

Now that the public and parochial schools have opened for the fall term, autoists should pay particular attention to the signs on school grounds, cautioning them to drive slowly.

Both state law and city ordinance provide for a speed limit of 8 mph past school buildings. This regulation was adopted to protect the children. How many autoists slow down to 8 mph in passing schools?

We all know that children are apt to be careless in crossing a street or running into the street while they are playing on school lots. But we must not expect children to take the same care as do adults, especially when they are engaged in play. They are bound to forget themselves. So it behooves the driver to take particular pains not to run down any kiddies while passing schools or even while approaching streets near school houses.

It might not be out of place if the board of education would direct that all teachers be instructed to caution the pupils in the classroom to be careful when they cross street. This admonishment might be repeated from time to time to instill in the minds of the children that they must be as careful as the drivers. ...

It has been suggested that no auto driver should ever take the chance of coming too suddenly upon boys and girls anywhere on their way to and from their homes. And especially should drivers remember the little tots who are going to school for the first time this year.