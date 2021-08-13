Madison turns down the volume -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 13, 1971:
Madison should become increasingly quieter in the next few years — and even a better place to live — because of a well-conceived ordinance to regulate dangerous city noise.
Too much clanging, banging, whirring, buzzing, chopping or grinding can be dangerous to health, not to mention highly annoying.
It was that concern for noise pollution that prompted the City Council to establish specific noise levels that for most citizens will govern the use of lawn mowers, snow blowers, air conditioners and similar household noise-makers.
Fortunately for city-dwellers who cherish the quiet, cars and motorcycles must meet standards, too.
According to Sen. Mark Hatfield, Americans “now have the dubious distinction of being the noisiest nation on Earth.” By its noise controls, Madison is helping to change that.
The measure, co-authored by Alds. Alicia Ashman and William Dries is as good a piece of legislation in the public interest to come from the council in a long time.