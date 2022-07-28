Madison street car ordinance settles nothing -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on July 28, 1922:

No doubt aldermen will closely scrutinize the street car ordinance, which will come before them tonight. This ordinance relieves the company of paving between car tracks. It has been estimated the company will save about $300,000 in 10 years.

The question of who pays this bill is involved. If the ordinance passes, and the necessary city bonds are issued, the taxpayers of Madison will pay it. If the ordinance does not pass, it will be paid, if the improvements are made, by the comparatively limited number who ride on street cars.

We would say it is better for the taxpayers to pay it because in general those who ride on street cars are less able to pay than those who ride upon them little, if any. It is also true that general taxation, property as well as the individual, contributes its share.

However, there can be no assurance that if the ordinance passes, enough of the opposing aldermen will support the bond issue to give it the necessary two-thirds vote. Thus, we would again be at the end of a blind alley. ...

Madison has rejected public ownership. There is strangulation in its present street car condition. It must therefore provide sufficient income for the lines to enable the company to properly develop them, or it must reverse itself and take over the property. ...

Something must be done to complete the improvement of two important streets where double tracks exist. There are those who say offhand that this ordinance would settle our street car problem. In the judgment of the State Journal, it would settle nothing. It would be immediately followed by the old question of street car fares. The vital need of street care extension would be unanswered. ...

To know what the company is going to get from the city without knowing what the city is going to get from the company does not appear to be a satisfactory arrangement.