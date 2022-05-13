Madison schools need cellphone policy -- Barbara Arnold and Marj Passman

As Peter Anderson and Isadore Knox wrote in their May 1 column, "Schools need love and consequences": "The antisocial behaviors will ramp up and spread turmoil across the system, culminating in a downward spiral."

We agree.

Madison School District students need love, and staff enjoy sharing love. But that only happens in an orderly and respectful environment where the two groups -- students and staff -- are striving for a common goal. That environment does not currently exist in many Madison middle and high schools.

Many factors may contribute to the decline in behaviors in the schools, but cellphones are a significant problem. They are used for entertainment and communication. They lead to planned altercations in the hallways and drug deals in bathrooms. They have become a total distraction in the learning environment.

A consistent and enforceable cellphone policy is necessary. In a public forum, all School Board candidates promised to develop a cellphone policy that regulates their presence in high school classrooms. Let’s get it done.

Another major behavioral issue is that many students enter and leave classrooms whenever they choose to do so. Schoolwide policies governing class attendance are necessary. This will be more difficult to achieve. Schools are not meant to be a police state, but knowledge is only shared when both teacher and student are present.

High school staff have ideas about how best to restore a consistent, predictable learning environment. Provide summer planning time for staff to develop school-specific plans. Each high school is different, so plans may differ. And the benefit of individualized plans is that successes can, and will, be shared.

Academic success also must be fostered. Currently, students don't have final exams and cannot fail. From the Madison School District administration: “Use ‘NP’ (No Pass) in lieu of 'F' when grading, do NOT use 'Fail.'” If a student intentionally misses a test, the student can make it up basically whenever they choose to do so. The same is true of missed assignments. “Bridge Week” exists at the end of each semester for students to catch up with missed assignments and tests.

One thing we know about the teen brain: It requires structure and direction. The teenage medial prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain associated with higher-level thinking, empathy and guilt, is still developing. That development occurs, most optimally, within a broadly structured environment.

For adolescents, that means expectations should be clearly articulated and, when those expectations are intentionally ignored, reasonable consequences are necessary. The academic structure of our high schools must appeal to the natural curiosity of the adolescent within the broad structure of those expectations and consequences. A purposely missed exam or assignment has a consequence. Leaving class without permission has a consequence. Yes, you can fail.

The Madison School District has a way to go to return our middle and high schools to orderly and respectful places of learning. Let’s begin now.

Arnold and Passman served on the Madison School Board and are members of Grandparents United for Madison Public Schools (GRUMPS): barbaraarnold@charter.net and mapassman@gmail.com.