Madison's medical testing wins caption contest

Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Ernie!
His caption about UW-Madison’s new smart toilet beat out more than 100 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Scott MacLauchlin
- of Evansville: “Sure it handles information streams, but can it process data dumps?”
Jan Rostkowski
- of East Troy: “Just what we need — another government think tank!”
Leonard Charles
- of Madison: “Hey, Doris. You know what would be smart? If it put the seat down when it sees you coming.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.