Madison's medical testing wins caption contest
YOU TOON

Madison's medical testing wins caption contest

Winning smart toilet You Toon

Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Ernie!

His caption about UW-Madison’s new smart toilet beat out more than 100 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Scott MacLauchlin

  • of Evansville: “Sure it handles information streams, but can it process data dumps?”

Jan Rostkowski

  • of East Troy: “Just what we need — another government think tank!”

Leonard Charles

  • of Madison: “Hey, Doris. You know what would be smart? If it put the seat down when it sees you coming.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

