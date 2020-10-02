Madison right to require returnable bottles -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 2, 1970:
The City Council has given unanimous approval to such a law, which awaits the mayor’s signature.
It would mean simply that by July 1, 1971, businesses which sell the beverages must offer the returnable containers as an alternative to the throw-aways.
It was Ald. Alicia Ashman who first aroused considerable interest in the issue of no-return containers, which represent a serious solid-waste disposal problem. She waged a campaign on behalf of a proposal for Madison to ban all no-return containers in various stages over the next few years.
The major drawback of that proposal was that it attempted to control the merchandising practices of numerous businesses operating outside of Madison, underscoring the need for state and federal legislation to control the serious problem of no-return containers.
But that effort has led to a highly reasonable city plan that will ensure that citizens have the opportunity to purchase beverages in returnable bottles. ... The proposal ought to be signed by the mayor. And nothing is stopping businesses from offering only returnable bottles, either.
