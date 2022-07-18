Madison puts 2 bricks together — State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on July 18, 1997:

One of Madison’s less flattering nicknames is “The City That Can’t Put Two Bricks Together,” which it acquired some years back as Wisconsin’s capital lurched from one building-related crisis to the next.

At half past noon today, when the curtain officially rises on the Monona Terrace Convention Center, that nickname will disappear into the mists of municipal history.

Madison can put two bricks together, as the $67 million convention center proves. To be exact, Madison has put together three types of concrete, tons of steel, 1,700 lake pilings, 10,000 square yards of carpet, about 8,000 personalized tiles, state-of-the-art technology and much, much more.

The result is a convention center that should exorcise the demons of Madison’s obstructionist past, once and for all.

Monona Terrace is a stunning yet functional structure that simultaneously connects the city with its past and its future. Envisioned by Frank Lloyd Wright nearly 60 years ago as an architectural bridge between the natural beauty of Lake Monona and the man-made bustle of the city, Monona Terrace today does precisely that. It rises from the water’s edge and melds majestically into a city that owes its very existence to Mother Nature’s 20,000-year-old decision to leave an isthmus between two sparkling lakes. ...

The opening of Monona Terrace is a triumph in many ways. Politically, it stands as a monument to people overcoming old grudges in favor of working together. (Yes, Frank Lloyd Wright was a deadbeat and a curmudgeon, but he was also a Wisconsin-born genius.) Economically, it represents an effort to revitalize Downtown Madison through an infusion of visitors from around the state, nation and world. Socially, it has a chance to become the neighborhood ``community center’’ for an entire city.

This is not to say the opening of Monona Terrace comes without concerns. Unresolved are questions about when and where to build a convention center hotel. That decision must be made sooner rather than later. Also, the coalition that came together to get Monona Terrace built must now stay together to make sure it is aggressively marketed and tightly managed. And no one should ever forget that Madison is a governmental “company’’ town, and that someone will seek political advantage the first time something goes wrong with Monona Terrace.

Those challenges can wait until next week, though, for today is a day to celebrate the end of one era and the beginning of another.

The City That Can’t Put Two Bricks Together doesn’t exist anymore. It has been replaced by The City That Knows How to Get Things Done.