This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 5, 1923:

An airplane flying over Madison dropped a camera plate as it flew. The plate landed in a residential backyard and exploded like a bomb, glass narrowly missing a baby who was playing in the yard. Of course, had it struck her, she would have been instantly killed.

The incident emphasizes the necessity of immediately formulating and enforcing air traffic regulations. They are needed to protect the public.

Aviation is rapidly increasing, and soon it behooves the country to make it as safe for the "innocent bystander" as possible. It is already an offense punishable by law in the larger cities to fly at less than safe height above them. But as the Madison incident shows, that is hardly sufficient.

Airplanes should be required to give inhabited places as wide a berth as possible. An accident is always possible, due not only to a fall of the machine but to the dropping of some objects. Even a half-pound camera plate becomes a deadly missile when dropped 1,000 feet.

It is easy for a plane to detour around a city. As a measure of public safety, they should be required to do so where their legitimate business permits.