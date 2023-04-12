This State Journal editorial ran on April 12, 1853:

We regret to see no move made toward the completion of the New Hotel, which was so well commenced last season. There is no one thing so much needed in Madison as a good and commodious hotel.

Those we have may be good enough, but there are not enough of them to supply anything like the demands of the place. Complaint is loud and frequent that strangers cannot find a place to stop when they come to our village.

Grave senators resort to boy's play -- State Journal editorial from 170 years ago This State Journal editorial ran on Feb. 12, 1853: The progress of legislation is rather slow just now. There has been a strong disposition du…

This should not be the case. Our town is attractive -- and many would be induced to spend considerable time with us during the summer season if proper accommodations could be furnished.

The place would be enriched by such visits, and every class of citizens would be benefited by them.

The company, we understand, offers great inducements to any man of means who will take hold and complete their hotel. We sincerely hope that not many more days will pass by until we shall see active demonstrations that the good work is in progress.