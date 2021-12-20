 Skip to main content

Madison lawyer Norman Anderson a wise choice for Assembly speaker -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 50 YEARS AGO

Madison lawyer Norman Anderson a wise choice for Assembly speaker -- State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

Norman Anderson

Anderson, who died last year at age 92, served as speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly from 1971 to 1976.

This State Journal editorial ran on Dec. 20, 1971:

Assembly Democrats made a wise choice in the selection of state Rep. Norman C. Anderson, D-Madison, for the powerful legislative post as speaker of the house.

Anderson, a 42-year-old lawyer, has served as majority floor leader. The voters of Madison’s East Side have returned Anderson to seven terms in the Assembly, and for good reason. Frequently transcending party politics, Anderson has led in bipartisan efforts in the public interest.

Anderson is noted for his conservation record and efforts for outstanding water quality legislation. He was effective in winning bipartisan support for the landmark reorganization of state government in 1967, fostered by then-Republican Gov. Warren Knowles.

The Madison lawmaker has been an articulate spokesman for Gov. Lucey’s programs, particularly during the budget and tax redistribution battles earlier this year.

This newspaper supported Anderson in past election campaigns and we hail his election as speaker because he has proved himself as a legislator of the highest type.

