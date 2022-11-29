Madison is on the right track -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 29, 1992:

Gov. Tommy Thompson will soon hear from state transportation planners on whether to help underwrite Amtrak passenger train service from Milwaukee to Madison, Milwaukee to Green Bay, or both. The most sensible advice in terms of cost, marketing potential and long-term transportation strategy is to bring Amtrak to Madison by mid-1994.

If the purpose of extending Amtrak service is to move large numbers of people between major cities — and it should be — then Amtrak ought to go where the people are. In the future, as they are now, the people and economic growth will be found in Dane County. ...

Here’s an intriguing thought: Build an Amtrak station at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Downtown Madison, a location described as “ideal” by ProRail, a citizens’ group pushing to bring Amtrak service to Madison.

Round-trip fares from Madison to Chicago are estimated at $45 to $50 in mid-1994, and the trip to Chicago’s Union Station would take about three hours and 20 minutes. That’s slower than air travel but considerably less expensive. It’s more expensive than a round trip bus ticket — but not by much. And the time required to make the trip is somewhat less and probably more comfortable. Driving is the most convenient way to travel in many ways, but the cost and hassle (tried parking in Chicago’s Loop lately?) must be factored into the equation. ...

Bringing Amtrak passenger service to Madison will link the state’s two largest cities with the third largest city in the country, Chicago. Sooner or later, such a line will be a reality. Let’s do it sooner and save money over the long haul.