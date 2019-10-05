Madison in 1919

A growing Madison faced similar challenges in 1919 as it does today: The need for more housing and better transportation.

 WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This State Journal editorial ran on Oct. 1, 1919:

The Fuller and Johnson company is erecting a tremendous new plant. The Burgess Battery company has begun construction of a steel and concrete factory building to cover an entire square. The Oscar F. Mayer and Son company has purchased and will operate the capacious Co-operative Packing plant.

It is hard to conceive of these big new housings employing less than from 1,000 to 1,500 new workers. Madison is growing rapidly, even in these uncertain times.

It seems destined to grow tremendously. It has everything to commend it — educational advantages, steam railway transportation, banking facilities, nature’s bounties, and a hustling and intelligent people.

It has mainly but two problems to solve, but they are vital. They are housing and street car service. Put these two on a basis of adequacy, and we shall go forward bounding.

A few weeks of observation are sufficient to convince anyone that there exist here the initiative and the brains to work out practical solutions of both.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments