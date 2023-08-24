My grandma expressed her love through food.

As soon as someone walked through the door, she would spring from her chair and start cooking — whether we were hungry was irrelevant. Her regular staples included ham, cabbage, potato salad and a cottage cheese tart that nobody has been able to replicate.

The smell of cooking ham or baking bread takes me right back to grandma's kitchen, sitting on an old metal stool while she stirred multiple pots, the TV buzzing with her favorite soap operas in the background. Cherry pie takes me back to the many summers spent watching her pit cherries with a bobby pin.

My mom inherited my grandma's cooking skills and her dedication to putting fresh food on the table, and summers bring me back to days spent gardening and canning.

Food is a common language that can spark joy, relieve stress and inspire. It can be the thread through the story of a person, community or culture.

At the Wisconsin State Journal, we believe the stories of food can help Madisonians better understand their neighbors.

Today, we're launching an occasional series telling stories of people and culture through the food they make or grow. You can find the first stories at go.madison.com/flavors

South Central Wisconsin is a diverse community with many heritages, traditions and stories. Its vibrant food scene represents many cultures, and there are histories behind those dishes.

This series will explore those stories, giving you a look at the many people and cultures right here at home.

When we can, we'll also share a recipe from the people and places that we profile. They can serve as another way to connect to your neighbors — and enjoy a good meal.

In the first installment, reporter Melissa Perry will introduce you to Sei Kidau. He believes that the food grown in the region should reflect the diverse population, so he is growing around 3,000 pounds of Scotch bonnet peppers on the North Side that are used by many African and Caribbean natives who live in the area. Kidau recently left the financial industry to focus on farming full-time.

He understands the power of food more than most. He employs 18 full-time workers on a farm in Liberia, where he was born and lived until his family moved to Wisconsin when he was 12. He is working to help solve food insecurity.

Part of what motivated him to farm was holding on to the African heritage he shared with his father, who died when Kidau was 14. Now his dedication to farming is helping to feed many people.

We hope you'll find something familiar in these food stories. Maybe they'll will take you back to a simpler time, or give you an appreciation of the work and love that motivate these chefs and farmers. You'll learn a little bit about your neighbors and might find a new recipe along the way.